D4vd Charged With Special Circumstances Murder, Eligible For Death Penalty

D4vd faces the death penalty after prosecutors charge him with murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd is facing the death penalty after prosecutors officially charged him with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez on Monday.

The singer’s mugshot was released following his arrest last week, and now the full weight of the criminal justice system is bearing down on him with charges that could end his life.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the charges at a press conference alongside LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, laying out a case built on digital and forensic evidence.

D4vd faces first-degree murder with special circumstances, which automatically makes him eligible for capital punishment. He’s also charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and mutilating a human body.

The DA alleges that D4vd was lying in wait on April 23, 2025, when he killed Celeste at his residence, and that the murder was committed for financial gain.

According to prosecutors, Celeste was a witness to their sexual relationship, and D4vd feared losing his career if she went public or contacted police.

Celeste’s remains were discovered in two bags inside D4vd’s Tesla in September 2025, months after she vanished from his house.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition when found, but the Medical Examiner ultimately ruled her death a homicide.

McDonnell confirmed that police have evidence proving D4vd and Celeste had a sexual relationship, adding another layer to the prosecution’s narrative about motive and intent.

The LAPD arrested D4vd on April 16 in a massive show of force, with officers executing the arrest as authorities worked to build their case.

The DA’s office didn’t reveal the cause of death but indicated they’d push for the autopsy report to become public record.

D4vd’s legal team immediately pushed back, telling media outlets that “he was not the cause of her death.”

The defense strategy appears to challenge the prosecution’s forensic evidence and the narrative the prosecutors are constructing around motive.

With the death penalty now on the table, this case will likely become one of the most high-profile murder trials involving an entertainment figure in recent memory.

The next phase will involve preliminary hearings, during which both sides present evidence to determine whether there’s sufficient cause to proceed to trial.

D4vd remains in custody without bail pending his court appearance. D4vd’s arraignment is scheduled for later this week, where he’ll be formally advised of the charges and asked to enter a plea.