DaBaby “Canceled” For Music Video Reenacting Murder Of Ukrainian Refugee In Charlotte

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

DaBaby is under fire after releasing a video reenacting the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee. Let the debate over art and exploitation begin.

DaBaby can’t seem to stay out of the headlines. The Charlotte rapper has sparked outrage after releasing a new music video that reenacts the killing of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on a train in his hometown.

The clip portrays the tragic incident with a dramatic twist. DaBaby steps in to stop the attacker before the assault takes place. While the real-life crime ended in Zarutska’s death, the rapper’s fictionalized version casts him as a hero, preventing violence rather than simply rapping about it. Ehhhh…this just happened last month.

That creative decision hasn’t gone over well. Social media quickly lit up with criticism, with many calling the move disrespectful and exploitative. Detractors accused the rapper of using a brutal real-world tragedy for publicity and labeled the video as “poor taste.” I tend to agree, even though it’s well shot.

DaBaby has dealt with backlash before. His once sky-high career took a major blow in 2021 after making homophobic remarks during a Rolling Loud Miami performance. Since then, he has struggled to reclaim mainstream footing. Some argue he can’t be “canceled” again because he’s already operating outside of rap’s top tier.

Still, others note that DaBaby has been making efforts in community outreach. He recently appeared at the “24 Hours of Peace” event in Newark, New Jersey, an annual gathering meant to promote love and nonviolence. Supporters argue that his video should be viewed as an artistic statement about stopping violence, even if the execution has drawn heavy criticism.

The timing and subject matter, however, have left many unsettled. Zarutska’s killing was brutal and senseless. Now, it’s been reexamined under the glare of DaBaby’s music video, with local residents and advocates questioning whether the incident should ever have been dramatized.

Art, of course, is subjective. Some view the video as tone-deaf exploitation. Others see it as an attempt to frame DaBaby as a peacemaker. Creative expression is cool but, when real-life loss is involved…we should exercise restraint.

DaBaby AGAIN is a lightning rod of controversy. He asked for this one.