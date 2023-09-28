DaBaby Dons Lace Front Wig For New Self-Directed Music Video: “Can I Get Some Baby Hair?” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DaBaby drew comparisons to Andre 3000 in Outkast’s “Hey Ya,” visuals after donning a long wig to film an upcoming music video.

DaBaby has a newfound level of empathy for women who wear hairpieces after donning a lace front wig to film a new music video.

The “Suge” hitmaker decided to drastically change his look for the visuals, but it wasn’t easy. In a video shared on Instagram Wednesday (September 27), DaBaby winced and whinged as the hairstylists worked on him, complaining that the heat from the flat irons was too much for him.

Nonetheless, DaBaby suffered patiently while getting his wig styled, at one point even asking for some extra details.

“I don’t know how y’all do this,” he declared before jokingly asking, “Can I get some baby hair?”

He took to the caption to tease the visuals, which arrive Friday (September 29) alongside a “new movie” directed by DaBaby himself.

“I went THROUGH IT yesterday!” He added, “Ion know how the bad b*tches do it! y’all the truth!”

Whatever look he was going for, fans couldn’t help but point out a very obvious comparison. Fans in the comments section were quick to point out that DaBaby, with his long locks and bright green shirt, bear a striking resemblance to Andre 3000 in Outkast’s “Hey Ya,” visuals.

Check out DaBaby’s new hairstyle in the clip below.

Meanwhile, if his music career doesn’t pan out, DaBaby might have a future in the NFL ahead of him. The Charlotte, North Carolina native recently shared a video flexing his skills on the football field, which caught the eye of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

“Quick feet good release and u stacked the DB,” Sanders replied on the post. “We know you’re a Dogg so You got a offer to play At COLORADO. Let’s go Baby.”