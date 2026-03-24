Dave Blunts Left Kanye, Said He Refuses To Become “Serial Dick Rider”

Dave Blunts ended his collaboration with Kanye West, revealing the controversial records they made together became too dark.

Dave Blunts ended his collaboration with Kanye West after the controversial records they created together became too much for him to handle mentally and emotionally.

During an appearance on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, the Utah rapper-songwriter opened up about why he walked away from one of Hip-Hop’s most polarizing figures.

Blunts explained that working with Ye became intense and only grew darker over time. The records they made together pushed boundaries in ways that troubled him deeply.

He found himself unable to justify continuing the partnership, especially after realizing the damage the controversial content was causing.

“That s### just got too much for me to handle. Bro, you know what I’m saying. Working with him in the beginning was already pretty crazy, but yeah, it just got too much to handle. The records we were making were pretty pretty controversial and it just got to a dark place,” Blunts said.

“I couldn’t keep making excuses to myself as to why I’m still doing this,” Dave Blunts said.

Blunts co-wrote some of Kanye’s most controversial tracks, including songs that sparked massive backlash for racist, antisemitic, and homophobic content.

He even shared a screenshot of a text exchange where he told Ye he was done working together and that the rapper needed to “find god.”

Despite the split, Blunts said he doesn’t hold grudges. However, he made it clear he’s determined to build his own legacy separate from Ye’s shadow.

He took aim at Digital Nas, another artist closely tied to Kanye, saying he never wants to become dependent on anyone else’s success.

“The thing is, I never want to be like a n#### like Digital Nas, like a serial dick rider. He’s like a runt dog..that’s just sucking on the t### of Kanye. I never want to be that type of n#### to anybody, let alone somebody who I looked up to,” Blunts explained.

The producer emphasized that he had already achieved success before meeting Kanye.

He bought his mom a car, took care of his family, and signed a record deal all before linking up with Ye. This foundation gave him the confidence to walk away when things got too crazy.

Now Blunts is focused on his solo career and upcoming album titled I’ll Believe It When I See It. He’s working with Belgian producer Victor and creating music that reflects his own artistic vision.