Dave Blunts Ends Collaboration With Kanye West, Tells Rapper To “Find God”

Dave Blunts officially ended his run with Kanye West and is now trading online shots with 50 Cent in a full-blown Hip-Hop feud.

The Utah rapper-songwriter hopped on his IG Story to shut down questions about his collabs with Ye, making it clear he’s out of the game with the Chicago rap icon.

“Stop asking me about YE music I don’t work w dude anymore I’m on my own path!” Blunts posted.

Blunts helped pen some of Kanye West’s most controversial tracks in recent years, including the one originally called “Heil Hitler,”—now renamed “Hallelujah.”

He once said writing it made him “feel like Oppenheimer… Like, ‘Oh, what did I just do?!’” That track and others caught major flak for racist, antisemitic and homophobic content.

Critics didn’t hold back, and Blunt’s name got dragged into the storm for allegedly enabling Ye’s wildest takes. Blunts also shared a screengrab of an alleged text between himself and Ye, in which he told the rapper he was done because Ye needed to “find god.”

Now Blunts is pressing the eject button and the timing lines up with his ongoing beef with 50 Cent, who’s been trolling Ye over his ties to Diddy and the whole legal mess surrounding him.

In June, 50 posted a bizarre AI photo of himself in an all-white suit with the caption: “We are wearing white in honor of the freak offs. Damn Ye you should have brought your dirty little wife with that Grammys outfit!”

Blunts didn’t waste a second clapping back, firing off: “@50cent your bm was getting pooped and peed on. Hold this L and stop riding dck.”

Not to be outdone, 50 fired back with an Instagram pic of Blunts, captioned: “Ye this ya manz? If I catch him im pushing down the stairs.”

That kicked off a full-on online war. Blunts dropped a diss track called “Hey Curtis” aimed squarely at 50. Since then, the two have been throwing shade at each other.

Dave Blunts originally linked up with Ye in February 2025 and quickly became his go-to penman. Multiple sources—and even Ye himself—have said Blunts wrote a lot of the recent material that got Ye into hot water.

As for Kanye West, he is battling lawsuits, including one tied to his Donda Academy that accuses him of anti-Black discrimination and mistreatment of staff and students.