DDG Joins Cardi B, Dave Chappelle In Criticizing US After International Travel

DDG said Nigeria felt safer than the United States while visiting Lagos, arguing Western media misrepresented the country and urging fans to experience it firsthand.

DDG just dropped some truth bombs that have the internet buzzing. The American rapper said Nigeria is way safer than the United States while chilling in Lagos.

The Hip-Hop star went live from Nigeria and completely flipped the script on people’s perceptions of the country. He said Western media has been lying about Nigeria this whole time.

“I honestly think America is the most dangerous country,” DDG said during his broadcast. “I don’t think Nigeria is as dangerous as America – nowhere near.”

DDG thinks America’s propaganda on Nigeria is FAKE, and that it is “Nowhere near” as dangerous as the USA 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/2OdWH91pXx — CutnPaid (@CutnPaid) January 1, 2026

The rapper is currently vacationing in Lagos as part of the Detty December festivities. He’s been posting videos and going live, showing his followers what Nigeria is really like. DDG got real about the differences between the two countries. He pointed out that gun violence and gang activity happen way more in America than in Nigeria.

“No doubt, there is insecurity in Nigeria,” he admitted. “But gun violence and gangsterism is not common in Nigeria as in America. So, if anybody is thinking about coming to Nigeria, pull up.”

The rapper also talked about how he was taught wrong things about Nigerian food and water before his trip. He said people told him Nigerian food was unhealthy and that he should always boil water before drinking it.

But DDG discovered the opposite was true. He said Nigerian food, especially jollof rice, is actually super nutritious and healthy. His comments sparked huge debates online. Some Nigerians agreed with him, while others said he was only seeing the nicer parts of Lagos, such as Victoria Island and Lekki.

But other people backed up his claims. They pointed out that America has way more school shootings and random gun violence than Nigeria. They said you can walk around most Nigerian cities without worrying about getting shot.

DDG also visited an orphanage during his trip to Nigeria. He asked the kids what they needed and helped them get diesel to pump water and other basic stuff.

The rapper has been showing love to Nigeria on his social media. He even learned through a DNA test that he’s 22% Nigerian, which made him even more excited to connect with his roots.

This isn’t the first time an American celebrity has praised Nigeria after visiting. Chris Brown and Ciara have also talked about how much they loved their experiences in the country.

DDG‘s comments are part of a growing trend of American celebrities criticizing the United States after traveling abroad. Just last month, Cardi B made similar statements while visiting Saudi Arabia.

During her trip to perform at a Saudi festival, Cardi B called America “ghetto” and praised Saudi Arabia’s cleanliness. “I’m starting not to like America,” she said during a livestream. “America makes me pay taxes. I don’t feel real appreciated in America.”

The Bronx rapper went on to describe America as “dusty” and noted she hadn’t seen any homeless people in Saudi Arabia. “This country is so clean. I haven’t even seen a bum. I don’t think there’s bums here,” she said.

Comedian Dave Chappelle made similar observations during his performance at Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival in October. “It’s easier to talk here than it is in America,” Chappelle told the audience of 6,000 people.

Chappelle expressed concerns about returning to the United States, saying, “they’re going to do something to me so that I can’t say what I want to say.” He criticized American restrictions on free speech while performing in a country known for strict authoritarian rule.

These statements from Cardi B and Chappelle show a pattern of American entertainers gaining new perspectives on their home country after experiencing life abroad. Like DDG, they’re challenging common Western narratives about other nations.

DDG‘s comments about Nigeria represent the latest example of this trend. He’s showing his millions of followers that the country isn’t what the Western media makes it out to be.

The rapper urged his fans to visit Nigeria and see for themselves, rather than believing everything they hear in the news. https://www.nairaland.com/8591573/nigeria-safer-than-us-american