Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

De La Soul transforms loss into purpose with a Feb 19 health summit at Morehouse, backed by a cancer research company focused on Black wellness.

De La Soul founding members, Posdnuos and Maseo, are turning their deepest pain into their most important purpose. They just announced something nobody saw coming.

De La Soul is hosting a health summit next month that could change how Black communities think about wellness.

The Good Health: Mind, Body & Soul Summit takes place on February 19 at Morehouse College in Atlanta. This isn’t your typical Hip-Hop event. It’s an invitation-only gathering where cancer researchers will sit next to rappers.

Where pharmaceutical executives will talk to community advocates. The whole thing started with a song.

After Trugoy died in February 2023, Pos and Mase wrote “Good Health” as a tribute to their fallen brother. That track became the blueprint for something bigger.

“This Summit is about turning pain into purpose,” said Posdnuos. “We’ve always used our music to speak life—and Good Health is about making sure our people live long enough to tell their own stories.”

The numbers tell a brutal story. Black men die from heart disease 35% more than the general population. Cancer kills Black men at twice the rate of Asian and Pacific Islander men. These aren’t just statistics to De La Soul anymore.

They’re a call to action.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings is bankrolling the entire summit. The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company develops breakthrough cancer therapies. Their lead compound, LB-100, targets a completely new approach to fighting cancer.

CEO Geordan Pursglove sees the summit as more than corporate sponsorship.

“Good Health aligns science with culture in a way that is both urgent and deeply human,” Pursglove said. “Through our first-in-class oncology compound, LB-100, and LIORA, our European research subsidiary, we are committed to advancing cancer care. This Summit is a powerful space to connect that innovation to the communities that need it most.”

The partnership makes perfect sense when you understand Blacksmith Holdings. Company founder Corey Smyth has managed everyone from Dave Chappelle to Mos Def to Talib Kweli.

He built his reputation connecting culture with purpose. Now he’s connecting De La Soul with medical researchers. Maseo sees the summit as Hip-Hop’s next evolution.

“This isn’t just a conversation, it’s a call,” he said. “Good health is real wealth. We’re creating space for Black men, families, and communities to own that truth—together.”

The programming spans everything from cancer research to mental health. Heart disease prevention sits next to addiction recovery. Sleep science meets relationship wellness. Each topic gets grounded in both hard science and lived experience.

Morehouse College provides the perfect backdrop. The historically Black institution has produced more Black male doctors than any other college in America. Its alumni include Martin Luther King Jr., Spike Lee, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Now it’s hosting Hip-Hop legends who want to save lives. The summit represents De La Soul’s complete transformation.

They started as musical innovators in 1989 with 3 Feet High and Rising. They pioneered jazz rap and alternative Hip-Hop. They won Grammys and topped charts. But losing Trugoy changed everything.

The group’s latest album, Cabin in the Sky, serves as a tribute to their fallen member. The “Good Health” track features Trugoy’s vocals recorded before his death. It’s both a celebration and a warning. Both memorial and manifesto.

Attendance requires an invitation. The guest list includes health experts, artists, entertainers, athletes, researchers, and advocates. The intimate setting ensures real conversations happen. No cameras. No social media. Just honest dialogue about life and death.

Registration details are available at www.goodhealthsummit.com.