Def Jam Recordings Expands Global Reach Into China Market

Def Jam Recordings China launches in Chengdu with three local curators for global reach as the label continues its international expansion.

Universal Music just dropped major news for Chinese Hip-Hop. Def Jam Recordings opened its China division in Chengdu yesterday, marking the legendary label’s first official presence in the world’s second-largest music market.

The move puts Def Jam in the heart of Chinese Hip-Hop culture.

Chengdu earned its reputation as China’s Hip-Hop capital through decades of organic street culture and live performance scenes. The southwestern city hosts some of China’s biggest Hip-Hop festivals and produces artists who shape the country’s urban music landscape.

Three established Chinese rappers will serve as Special Guest Curators for the new division. Xie Di, Yitai Wang, and Deng Dianguo “DDG” bring deep connections to China’s Hip-Hop community and will help identify emerging talent across the country.

Their role involves mentoring new artists and connecting them with Def Jam’s global network.

The China launch comes with a strategic partnership. Migu, China Mobile’s digital content platform, will collaborate on developing “Guofeng Hip-hop” – a creative direction that blends Chinese cultural references with modern production techniques.

This approach aims to create distinctly Chinese Hip-Hop that can travel internationally while staying culturally authentic.

Def Jam’s history spans over four decades of Hip-Hop innovation.

Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons founded the label in 1984 from a New York University dorm room. The label quickly became Hip-Hop’s most influential platform, launching careers for LL Cool J, Public Enemy, and the Beastie Boys in its early years.

The label’s roster evolved through different eras of Hip-Hop culture. DMX and Jay-Z dominated the late 1990s, while Kanye West redefined the sound in the 2000s. In recent years, Justin Bieber, Big Sean, and Jhene Aiko joined the Def Jam family, demonstrating the label’s ability to adapt across genres while maintaining its Hip-Hop core.

Def Jam’s international expansion accelerated in recent years.

The label established Def Jam Africa in 2020, with offices in Johannesburg and Lagos and signed artists like Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest. Def Jam UK launched with Stormzy as its flagship artist, while Def Jam Southeast Asia opened to serve the region’s growing Hip-Hop scenes.

The China division represents Def Jam’s most ambitious international expansion yet.

China’s music market generated over $1.2 billion in revenue last year, with streaming platforms like QQ Music and NetEase Cloud Music driving growth. Hip-Hop consistently ranks among the most popular genres among Chinese youth aged 18-35.

Adam Granite, Universal Music Group’s Executive Vice President of Market Development, emphasized China’s importance to global Hip-Hop culture.

“Chinese Hip-Hop has a powerful role to play in the global evolution of the genre,” Granite said in yesterday’s announcement. The executive highlighted Chengdu’s organic Hip-Hop community as a key factor in choosing the city for headquarters.

Tunji Balogun, Def Jam’s Chairman and CEO, stressed the importance of cultural authenticity.

“The goal is not to copy what’s worked elsewhere, but to support Chinese artists in defining Hip-Hop on their own terms,” Balogun explained.

This philosophy aligns with Def Jam’s historical approach of amplifying voices rooted in specific communities and experiences. The launch event took place at Eastern Suburb Memory, a Chengdu cultural district that transformed industrial heritage into creative spaces.

The venue hosted an exhibition celebrating Def Jam’s 40-year legacy, featuring Chinese Hip-Hop artists, label founders, designers, and venue operators who gathered to witness the label’s new chapter.

Def Jam Recordings China will begin operations immediately with plans to announce its first artist signings in the coming months.