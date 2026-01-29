Democrats Demonize Nicki Minaj After Rapper Holds Donald Trump’s Hand At Summit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj declared herself Trump’s “No. 1 fan” at Tuesday’s summit while facing massive backlash and deportation petitions.

Nicki Minaj stood on stage Wednesday (January 28) holding hands with President Trump, calling herself his “No. 1 fan” while Democrats launched their most vicious attack yet on the rap superstar.

The Treasury Department’s Trump Accounts Summit became ground zero for a political war that has the Dems’ heads exploding.

Nicki Minaj appeared alongside Trump and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary to promote the new investment program for kids born between 2025 and 2028.

“I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj told the packed Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium crowd. “What people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

turns out Nicki Minaj was the stupid hoe all along — 𝙽ᥱρtᥙᥒᥱ.🖕🏽🧊 (@VampyreJukebox) January 28, 2026

Donald Trump praised Minaj as the “greatest and most successful female rapper in history” before inviting her on stage. The president revealed she’s investing “hundreds of thousands of dollars in Trump Accounts” to support children in her Barbz army.

But Democrats weren’t having it.

Aids, bird flu, gout, Chlamydia, bird flu, Nicki minaj's 'music'. — Tucker The F##### (@GovernMyAss) January 28, 2026

The backlash cuts deep for someone who once stood with immigrant families.

Back in 2018, Nicki Minaj wrote on Instagram: “I came to this country as an illegal immigrant \@ 5 years old. I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5.”

Now she’s defending the same administration that’s conducting mass deportations across America.

“We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him,” Nicki Minaj declared Tuesday. “And you know, the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him.”

Critics on social media called her “delusional” and worse.

Nicki Minaj’s transformation from Donald Trump critic to superfan started with her support for Christians facing persecution in Nigeria. She spoke at a United Nations event in November, thanking Trump “for prioritizing this issue and his leadership on the global stage.”

At December’s Turning Point event in Arizona, Minaj called Trump and Vice President JD Vance “role models” with “heart and soul.” She even adopted Trump’s nickname for California Governor Gavin Newsom, calling him “New-scum.”

MAGA traded Nikki Haley for Nicki Minaj. — OKLA_Boom&Bolt (@nona_gee37775) January 28, 2026

But for many fans, no explanation can justify her political pivot. Fans are furious that someone they once saw as a champion of marginalized communities is now being criticized.

The summit marked Minaj’s first time meeting Donald Trump in person, completing a spectacular shift that has Democrats calling for her exile from the country she’s called home for nearly four decades.