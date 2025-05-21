Details Emerge On EBK Jaaybo Arrest Just Before NBA YoungBoy Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

EBK Jaaybo was arrested in Arkansas on gun and drug charges just days before his scheduled tour with NBA YoungBoy and upcoming album release.

EBK Jaaybo was taken into custody by Arkansas State Police on Sunday (May 18) in Pope County after authorities say they found him with a weapon, drugs and stolen property.

The 21-year-old rapper has not been released by officials, now faces three charges: criminal use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and theft by receiving.

He remains behind bars in Pope County as of Tuesday (May 20), with no public information available regarding bail or court dates.

The arrest comes at a pivotal moment for Jaaybo, who had just been announced as a performer on NBA YoungBoy’s upcoming “MASA” (Make America Slime Again) tour.

This marks Jaaybo’s second run-in with law enforcement this year. On March 6, he was arrested on charges that included drug possession, ammunition violations, driving without a license and violating probation.

He was released on bond less than two weeks later on March 19. Before that, Jaaybo had served over a year in San Joaquin County Jail for illegal gun possession. His legal troubles have continued to mount even as his music career gains momentum.

Despite his ongoing legal issues, Jaaybo is still expected to drop his new album, Don’t Trust Me, on May 30.