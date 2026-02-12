DHS Rips Cardi B Over ICE Comments With Wild Roast

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DHS fired back at Cardi B’s ICE threat by referencing her past admission of drugging and robbing men when she worked as a stripper.

The Department of Homeland Security just served Cardi B some ice-cold payback. DHS officials clapped back at the rapper’s concert threat with a brutal reminder of her stripper past.

Cardi B made headlines Wednesday night during her Little Miss Drama Tour opener in Palm Desert, California. She told fans she’d fight ICE agents if they showed up at her show.

“B####, if ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they a####,” Cardi said from the stage. She even mentioned having bear mace ready backstage.

But DHS wasn’t having it. The agency’s official X account said they’d consider her threat “an improvement over her past behavior” as long as she doesn’t “drug and rob our agents.”

As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior. https://t.co/P9wqWk416L — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 12, 2026

That’s a direct shot at Cardi’s 2019 controversy. An old video resurfaced showing her admitting to drugging and stealing from men when she was an exotic dancer.

She said she would bring clients to hotel rooms to “drug them up” and then rob them. The backlash was swift back then. Cardi initially defended herself but later apologized in a lengthy statement on X. She explained she did things she felt were necessary to survive at the time.

“I made the choices I did at the time because I had very limited options,” Cardi B wrote. She said she was focused on being a better person for herself and her family.

DHS clearly remembered those admissions. Their response shows they’re not backing down from Cardi’s tough talk about immigration enforcement.

The rapper has been vocal about ICE under the Trump administration. She praised Bad Bunny for speaking out against ICE at the 2026 Grammys. The Puerto Rican star said “ICE out” while accepting his award.

“If ICE come in here we’re gonna jump they a**es.”



— Cardi B during her first night of her ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour.pic.twitter.com/91LNBV96QK — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2026

Cardi’s concert outburst came while she performed “La Cucaracha.” She climbed onto an elevated platform and asked if any Guatemalans or Mexicans were in the audience. The crowd erupted when she made her ICE threat.

“I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, b####,” she yelled. The audience cheered throughout her anti-ICE rant.

Her tour runs through April 17 with stops at major venues nationwide. The next show is scheduled for February 14 in Las Vegas. She’ll wrap up in Atlanta on April 17.

The DHS response suggests they’re keeping tabs on her public statements about immigration enforcement.