Diddy Sued Over Wild Car Chase Through Dark NYC Streets

Diddy keeps getting hit with lawsuits while stuck in jail on sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

A man sued Sean “Diddy” Combs for a 1996 assault amid the incarcerated mogul’s myriad of legal issues. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, DeWitt Gilmore claimed he was attacked by Diddy and others in New York. Gilmore sought $5 million in damages.

“On a night in the summer of 1996, Plaintiff DeWitt Gilmore was assaulted by Defendant Sean Combs and a group of his associates, including his bodyguard, on a street in New York City after exiting a club,” the lawsuit alleged. “Plaintiff, in the company of his friends Lance Calfe and Rico, approached his vehicle, an Isuzu Trooper, parked near the club. As Plaintiff and his friends prepared to leave, Defendant Combs and his associates pulled up in a gold convertible with Defendant Combs positioned in the passenger seat and his bodyguard driving. Defendant Combs initiated a verbal confrontation with Plaintiff, taunting him with derogatory language and escalating the situation with threats of violence. His words, including ‘What’s up, b####?’ were intended to provoke and intimidate Plaintiff.”

Diddy’s associates allegedly surrounded Gilmore’s vehicle then fired shots. Gilmore was able to escape danger in a car chase.

“The encounter rapidly intensified as Defendant Combs’ bodyguard and additional vehicles carrying armed associates joined to form an entourage, surrounding Plaintiff’s vehicle,” the lawsuit explained. “Defendant Combs and his associates blocked Plaintiff’s car, creating a sense of immediate danger. Defendant Combs’ associates brandished firearms and shots were fired. Fearing for his life, Plaintiff Gilmore, with Lance Calfe and Rico as witnesses, were aggressively chased through the dark city streets and managed to evade the scene by accelerating through traffic, narrowly escaping a potentially deadly ambush.”

Gilmore said he never pressed charges against Diddy to avoid harassment and retribution. Gilmore recently reconnected with Calfe, which “brought forth new insight and testimonial evidence surrounding the events of that night.”

Calfe’s account was “significant enough to reopen the case beyond the usual statute of limitations due to the unique circumstances of intimidation and safety concerns that delayed earlier action,” per Gilmore.

Gilmore sued Diddy for assault, battery and intention infliction of emotional distress. The Bad Boy Records boss remains in jail as he awaits trial for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.