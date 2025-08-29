DJ Enuff Bids Farewell To Hot 97 After 27 Years As Funkmaster Flex Shifts Spots

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

DJ Enuff confirmed his last day at Hot 97 after 27 years, leaving fans to wonder if a changing of the guard is underway at the iconic Hip-Hop station.

DJ Enuff closed the book on a storied chapter at Hot 97 Friday (August 29), confirming his last day at the legendary New York radio station after nearly three decades on the air.

“Thank You for 27 unforgettable years. Today is my last day on Hot97, but the music, memories, culture will keep living on,” Enuff wrote on Instagram. “From early mornings to mid-days to afternoons & late-nights every moment behind them turntables has been a blessing. To all the listeners, the callers, the artist, the fans, you made it all matter. This chapter may be closing, but the journey continues. Make sure you tap in with me for my next adventure. With all my heart, thank you for riding with me.”

The veteran DJ joined Hot 97 in 1998, becoming one of the station’s most recognizable voices and personalities. Widely respected in the music industry, Enuff built his reputation not just on his mixes but also on his reputation as a genuine figure behind the scenes.

His announcement comes just a day after Funkmaster Flex stunned social media with a cryptic statement declaring that his “last show on Hot 97 at 7 PM” would air Labor Day evening. While many rushed to label it a retirement, others pointed out Flex never said he was leaving the station entirely, suggesting it may simply be a timeslot shakeup rather than a full departure. He’ll reportedly move to a late afternoon, rush hour spot.

The recent developments have fueled speculation about broader changes inside Hot 97, which has seen a number of shifts in recent months. TT Torrez, another key figure at the station, exited over the summer after reportedly resigning. She is no longer listed on the company website as talent.