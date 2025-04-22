Doechii & Westside Gunn Show Each Other Love After He Sampled Her On New Album Track

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doechii’s love for Westside Gunn is as deep as his love for her!

Westside Gunn and Doechii are giving each other their flowers on social media in the wake of Top Dawg Entertainment’s rising star catching wind of the Griselda mastermind’s nod to her via his latest LP.

On Monday (April 21), both of the rappers shared posts praising one another just as Westside Gunn’s HEELS HAVE EYES track “Egypt” began going viral for its Doechii sample. The song features a clip from one of Doechii’s interviews in which she shouts out a list of her influences, which includes artists such as the late MF DOOM along with the Gunn himself.

“To me, I’ve been into a lot of MF DOOM, OK, rest in peace,” Doechii said during the clip. “Yeah, I’ve been into a lot of MF DOOM, Westside Gunn. Love him. He’s so talented. Super. So incredible.”

Doechii gushed about being featured on “Egypt” in a remark she tweeted that revealed Gunn’s nod had seemingly left her feeling braggadocios.

“Westside Gunn just sampled me so pretty much kiss the blackest part of my ass and choke on a side ways d*ck!” Doechii exclaimed in the tweet she wrote before concluding, writing, “He snapped omg!”

Here’s Westside Gunn sampling Doechii on new track ‘Egypt’



Game recognize game 🤝 https://t.co/g1bXujk1b6 pic.twitter.com/U5qSdO1Y67 — Joey (@gothamhiphop) April 21, 2025

Gunn shared a similar post big-upping Doechii on Instagram by reposting a video she shared to her Story with her raw reaction to being featured on the song.

“So much RESPECT & LOVE for BEST RAP Grammy winner the beautiful inside and out @doechii for ALWAYS showing love,” Gunn wrote in the lengthy caption of the post.

He continued, crowning Doechii as Hip-Hop’s missing link while also campaigning for more artists to interact with each other in a similar fashion.

“Btw This is what the game is missing…” he wrote. “The showing of appreciation!!!! Everybody wanna be so tuff and not show NO LOVE anymore but guess what those are the ppl that’s gonna continue to be in LAST PLACE MAKE ART PUSH ART LOVE ART #SUPERFLYGOD #ICON #HEELSHAVEEYES #GXFR #HIPHOP #TIMELESS #4THROPE #ART #CULTURE.”

In the caption of the video itself, Doechii also added, “If @westsidegunn feel me I don’t need to be understood by nobody else fr.”

As if Doechii wasn’t already on enough of a high, she also celebrated her fan-favorite single “Anxiety” trending on YouTube, in addition to becoming the latest cover star for Cosmopolitan magazine.