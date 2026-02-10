Doja Cat Roasts Anonymous Celebrity: “Shut The F##k Up”

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat posted a brutal PSA telling celebrities to shut up and be mysterious, but she won’t say who triggered her cryptic message.

Doja Cat dropped a mystery bomb on social media. She posted a video telling celebrities to shut up. But she won’t say who pushed her over the edge.

The singer sat casually, eating as she delivered her message.

“This is a public service announcement,” she said. “If you’re a celebrity, shut the f### up. Nobody wants to hear your f###### s###.”

She kept going. “Be mysterious. Stop letting people in on your life. Have more mystique. The more they see of you, the less they’ll want.”

Then she deleted the video. That move made fans even more curious about her target.

Doja Cat with a message to celebrities:



"If you're a celebrity, shut the f*ck up. Nobody wants to hear your f*cking s###. Be mysterious. Stop letting people in on your life. Have more mystique. The more they see you, the less they'll want."



She speaks the same way to her fans. pic.twitter.com/Pt0Gn5YGtM — Blue Fire Media (@bluefiremediia) February 8, 2026

The timing feels intentional. Celebrities have been catching heat from all sides lately. Billie Eilish got roasted for her Grammy speech about stolen land. Critics pointed out her $3 million mansion sits on Tongva tribal territory.

A Los Angeles law firm even offered to help evict her. The Sinai Law Firm said they’d handle the paperwork for free. Eilish’s brother, Finneas, tried to defend her on social media. The backlash kept growing anyway.

Jake Paul also flopped recently. He called Bad Bunny a “fake American citizen” for criticizing his Super Bowl performance. Paul later backtracked after his brother Logan called him out. But the damage was done.

Nicki Minaj has been dealing with her own drama. She declared herself Trump’s number one fan at a conservative conference. Longtime fans turned on her. Rep. Jasmine Crockett accused Minaj of selling out. Joi Reid called her a MAGA “house pet.”

Doja Cat surely has been watching all this unfold. Her PSA came right after these controversies exploded. But she kept her message vague on purpose.

Celebrities have been oversharing for years and social media made it worse. Every thought gets posted immediately. Every opinion becomes a statement.

Doja Cat suggested a different path. Keep some things private. Let fans wonder and guess. Don’t explain everything.