Don Lemon Says Nicki Minaj Isn’t African-American & Should Be Deported, Rapper Claps Back

Don Lemon demanded Nicki Minaj be deported to Trinidad after she called him a homophobic slur over his Minnesota church protest.

Nicki Minaj exploded on X Sunday morning after Lemon livestreamed protesters disrupting a service at Cities Church in St. Paul. About 30 demonstrators from the Racial Justice Network interrupted worship services, chanting “ICE out” and demanding justice for Renee Good.

Good was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross earlier this month during a traffic stop in Minneapolis. The protesters accused church leader David Easterwood of serving as Acting Field Office Director for ICE’s St. Paul operations.

DON ‘C### SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING.



HOW DARE YOU?



I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!



HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION.



LOCK HIM UP!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xoQBl9KDJY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 19, 2026

“DON ‘C### SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU?” Nicki Minaj fumed. “I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”

The former CNN anchor told TMZ that Minaj should face deportation under Trump administration rules.

“I think Nicki Minaj has made it very clear how she feels about African-Americans in this country,” Lemon said. “I don’t think she’s one of them, obviously. And under Trump’s rules, she should be deported, because I don’t think, reportedly, that she is a legal citizen here.”

Lemon escalated his attack by claiming that Minaj is undocumented. He questioned why people support someone he called “homophobic, bigoted, ignorant.” The journalist specifically targeted her LGBTQ+ fanbase.

“I have lots of gay friends who love Nicki Minaj. Why are you supporting this homophobic, bigoted, ignorant woman?” he continued.

Nicki Minaj denied she was bashing Don for his sexuality. In fact, she said she used the term to get everyone’s attention and she succeeded.

“I purposely wrote it that way b/c I knew that would be the only way to get the c### suckas to post about it. They would’ve all collectively ignored the despicable behavior displayed by Lemon head,” Nicki Minaj said.

LOL!!! And I purposely wrote it that way b/c I knew that would be the only way to get the c### suckas to post about it. They would’ve all collectively ignored the despicable behavior displayed by Lemon head.



I’m glad they’re angry.

They’re about to get angrier. https://t.co/yzMLAvgRNN pic.twitter.com/bVMroDyjAH — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 19, 2026

Don Lemon dismissed Nicki Minaj’s journalistic knowledge, suggesting she doesn’t understand politics or reporting, while weighing in on matters “beyond her capacity.”

“What I will say to her, because she put a doll, I think she put the Chucky doll in there, a better symbol that should have been represented in that picture is a pick me doll,” Don Lemon said. “Because Nicki Minaj is a pick me.”

Don Lemon accused Nicki Minaj of doing “anything that is expedient for her politically” while cozying up to the Trump administration. Nicki Minaj’s Trinidad roots have now become central to the controversy. She was born in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago and she moved to Queens at age five.

Despite decades in America and paying millions in taxes, Nicki Minaj confirmed in 2024 that she remains a permanent resident, not a U.S. citizen. She currently holds a green card allowing her to live and work legally in America.

More than 120,000 people signed Change.org petitions demanding Minaj’s deportation to Trinidad following her December appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. The petitions gained momentum after her political shift toward supporting Trump.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a federal investigation into the disruption at the church.

The Department of Justice is examining whether protesters violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which protects religious facilities.

“I have been in constant communication with AAG Dhillon today over these events which the Justice Dept is investigating at my direction,” Bondi posted on X. “Any violation of federal law will be prosecuted.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon confirmed FBI agents are interviewing witnesses. Federal prosecutors could file charges under the FACE Act and the KKK Act if they determine the disruption constituted illegal intimidation.

Don Lemon’s role in the protest coverage drew scrutiny after he was seen kissing the organizer on the cheek during his livestream. The gesture suggested closer ties to the demonstrators beyond journalistic observation.

Federal prosecutors will determine whether to file criminal charges against the church protesters within the coming weeks.

The anchor better be braced for the worst, given Donald Trump’s disdain for Lemon, whom he once called “the dumbest man on television.”