Don Toliver Shocks Everyone With His Ice Racing Debut In Montana

Don Toliver swapped his recording studio for a race track, making his motorsport debut at FAT Ice Race in Big Sky, Montana, this weekend.

Don Toliver traded his microphone for racing gloves last weekend at FAT Ice Race in Big Sky, Montana.

The Houston rapper climbed behind the wheel of a 2025 Porsche 911 Dakar and competed against professional drivers on frozen tracks.

Toliver’s motorsport debut comes just months after releasing his latest album Life of a Don, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200.

The Grammy-nominated artist participated in competition laps alongside seasoned racers including Emelia Hartford, Sara Choi and Lia Block.

FAT International’s two-day cultural motorsport event attracted thousands of spectators who watched Toliver navigate icy conditions with surprising skill.

His performance demonstrated the same fearless approach that made tracks like “No Idea” and “Lemonade” chart-toppers.

The Heaven or Hell creator has been vocal about his passion for high-performance vehicles and adrenaline-fueled experiences. His latest single, “Tore Up” from Life of a Don, reflects themes of speed and intensity that translate perfectly to racing culture.

The artist’s transition from studio to speedway mirrors his musical evolution from Travis Scott collaborator to solo superstar.

His performance suggests serious consideration for future racing opportunities beyond celebrity appearances.

Toliver plans to announce his next racing event during his upcoming Life of a Don tour dates.