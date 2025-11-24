Donald Trump Goes Beserk Watching Sunday Football Games

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump stepped away from his usual news consumption Sunday to catch some football, and the President couldn’t help but celebrate Shedeur Sanders‘ breakthrough NFL performance.

The Commander-in-Chief took to Truth Social after watching Sanders lead the Cleveland Browns to a 24-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in his first career start.

“Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great genes. I told You So!” Trump posted, referencing his earlier support for the quarterback.

Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception, becoming the first Browns quarterback to win his debut start since 1999. The performance vindicated Trump’s April criticism of NFL owners who passed on Sanders in the first round of the draft.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” Trump had written on Truth Social back in April. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness.”

Sanders, who fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft despite Trump’s vocal support, expressed appreciation for the President’s backing earlier this year.

“I was truly thankful for it,” Sanders said in May. “Including him, there were a lot of fans, a lot of people in barbershops, a lot of hairstylists. A lot of fans of me, my craft, and my family were there in support.”

Trump also blasted the New York Giants for losing to the Detroit Lions and blowing their lead late in the game after a series of “weird” decisions.

“Why did the New York Football Giants (NFL) not kick that Field Goal???” the president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “Who would have done such a thing? It was CRAZY! I got to watch the end of the game and thought, when they went for the touchdown instead of the 3, ‘That’s Weird!!!’”

The President’s football Sunday provided a stark contrast to his harsh political rhetoric. Just hours before praising Sanders, Trump unleashed a blistering attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing Ukraine’s leadership of showing “ZERO GRATITUDE” for American support.

“UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS, AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA,” Trump posted in all caps on Truth Social Sunday morning. “THE USA CONTINUES TO SELL MASSIVE $AMOUNTS OF WEAPONS TO NATO, FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UKRAINE (CROOKED JOE GAVE EVERYTHING, FREE, FREE, FREE, INCLUDING ‘BIG’ MONEY!). GOD BLESS ALL THE LIVES THAT HAVE BEEN LOST IN THE HUMAN CATASTROPHE!”

The outburst came as Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Ukrainian officials in Geneva to discuss Trump’s controversial 28-point peace plan. Critics have slammed the proposal as heavily favoring Russian demands, with some calling it Putin’s “wish list.”

Zelensky responded diplomatically, posting a video message expressing gratitude for American assistance. “Everyone is offering support, giving advice, providing information — and I am grateful to each and every person who is giving this help to us, to Ukraine,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Everyone is offering support, giving advice, providing information — and I am grateful to each and every person who is giving this help to us, to Ukraine. It is important to ensure that the steps to end the war are effective, and that everything is doable. Ukraine has never… pic.twitter.com/9PVteak2aA — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2025