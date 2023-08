Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The ex-president was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday (August 24) on felony charges related to the 2020 election

Donald Trump’s now-viral mugshot is the talk of the internet. It was only a matter of time before someone turned it into some kind of ephemera—someone other than Trump himself (which he did, by the way). The former president was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday (August 24) on felony charges related to his interference in the 2020 election. Veteran pop-punk band Green Day has decided to turn Trump’s misfortunate into a business opportunity.

On Friday (August 25), the band shared an Instagram photo of a black t-shirt that features the N##### album art with the original portraits replaced by the mugshot. The caption reads, “Good Riddance,” a nod to one of the album’s biggest hits. Proceeds from the shirt—priced at $35 and available for 72 hours—will go toward Greater Good Music, an organization currently helping bring food to the victims of the Maui wildfires.

Fulton County authorities took mug shots of Trump and the 18 other people charged in the case, which includes his lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell as well as his former chief of staff Mark Meadows. Trump was booked and released after quickly posting a $200,000 bond.

The Georgia case was the fourth indictment against Trump in a matter of months. He was previously indicted in two federal cases and a case in New York. Trump hired a new lawyer, Steve Sadow, before surrendering to authorities in Georgia.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia, case,” Sadow told ABC News. “The President should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him. We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the President not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the President have no place in our justice system.”

Trump faces 91 criminal charges across four cases.