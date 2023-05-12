Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” Tops Spotify’s 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Beats Of All Time List

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out the full playlist from the music streaming industry leader.

Spotify kicks off its celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary by presenting a ranking of the 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Beats of All Time. A song produced and performed by West Coast icon Dr. Dre sits at No. 1.

Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” featuring Snoop Dogg edged out Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones, Pt. II.” The rest of the Top 5 includes The Clipse’s “Grindin” (No. 3), The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya?” (No. 4), and Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” (No. 5).

Plus, Dr. Dre scored another song in the Top 15 of Spotify’s 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Beats. The Aftermath Entertainment label founder’s “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” collaboration with Snoop Dogg received a No. 12 placement.

Brooklyn-bred billionaire Jay-Z and his Chicago-raised The Throne partner Kanye West also had multiple tracks make it onto the scoreboard. Ye’s self-produced “Power” just missed the Top 5 by coming in at No. 6.

The Hit-Boy-produced “N##### in Paris” by Jay-Z and Kanye West took the No. 14 position. Plus, Spotify listed Jay’s Timbaland-produced “Big Pimpin’” featuring UGK as the 17th best Hip Hop beat in the culture’s history.

There is plenty of Southern representation on Spotify’s 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Beats playlist. In addition to Louisiana’s Lil Wayne, songs by Texas natives Mike Jones, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Travis Scott turned up in the Top 10.

“Still Trippin” by Mike Jones featuring Paul Wall and Slim Thug secured the No. 8 spot on Spotify’s rankings. Travis Scott’s chart-topping “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake followed behind “Still Trippin” at No. 9.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Missy Elliott had the highest-ranked song by a lead female artist. “Get Ur Freak On” closed out the Top 10 at No. 10. Lil Kim contributed to the 7th ranked “It’s All About the Benjamins (Remix)” from Puff Daddy & The Family.

The Notorious B.I.G also appears on the “It’s All About the Benjamins (Remix)” posse cut, giving the late emcee two Top 10 showings. Additionally, 27-year-old Chief Keef is the youngest act on the list with “I Don’t Like” featuring Lil Reese landing at No. 50.

As far as producers, Dr. Dre & Mel-Man (“Still D.R.E.”), Havoc (“Shook Ones, Pt. II”), The Neptunes (“Grindin'”), Sean “Puffy” Combs & Nashiem Myrick (“Who Shot Ya?”), and Bangladesh (“A Milli”) controlled the Top 5.

The industry-leading music streaming service