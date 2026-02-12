Drake Ready For Love With Valentine’s Day With Pillow Cases, Undies & More

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake launched Valentine’s merch on Amazon Warehouse, featuring heart puffers, custom candies, and PARTYNEXTDOOR cards.

Drake just dropped his most romantic merch collection yet. The Toronto superstar launched a Valentine’s Day capsule on his Amazon Warehouse storefront, and fans are rushing to checkout.

The collection celebrates the one-year anniversary of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his collaborative project with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Amazon transformed the Drake’s Warehouse landing page into a romantic experience complete with candlelight, rose petals and custom visuals.

Fans can cop everything from heart-shaped puffer jackets to custom conversation candies. The standout piece is a $400 pink heart-shaped puffer featuring Certified Lover Boy branding throughout.

The $10 custom candy hearts come packaged in red boxes with “$$4U” printed on each piece. Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR also created collectible Valentine’s Day cards featuring minimalist black-and-white designs.

Other items include the $200 “Hot Moms Vixen” hoodie in light pink with bold chest graphics. Air Drake silk pillowcases bring luxury to the bedroom for $75.

The collection also features branded hair clips, champagne confetti poppers and novelty items.

A special highlight is the JUMBO colored art set designed by artist Todd James. The snow globe featuring the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album artwork is the perfect collectible for serious fans.

Returning favorites from the original album cycle include long-sleeve tees, signature pink hoodies, “Give Me a Hugg” shirts and branded underwear.

The “Free Weezy” t-shirts and lipstick-kiss graphic tees round out the nostalgic offerings.

This Valentine’s Day drop adds to Drake’s expanding business empire.

His Amazon partnership launched in August 2025 with the original Drake’s Warehouse concept. The collaboration puts him alongside artists like Beyoncé, Charli XCX and the Backstreet Boys with dedicated Amazon storefronts.

The timing of the Valentine’s collection couldn’t be better. Drake stays in “album mode” building anticipation for his highly anticipated ninth studio album ICEMAN.

The collection launched on February 10 and is available now at Amazon.com/DrakesWarehouse.