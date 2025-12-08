Drake Takes Over Hip-Hop Charts As “Take Care” Crushes New Releases

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake claimed the top spot on the Hip-Hop charts as his 2011 album “Take Care” outsold new releases.

Drake topped the Hip-Hop album sales chart for the week ending December 6 as his 2011 classic Take Care moved 21,000 units, beating out fresh drops from Cardi B and Tyler, The Creator.

More than a decade after its release, Take Care continues to outperform newer records, proving that Drake’s catalog still commands attention in a streaming-heavy market.

Since its original release, Take Care has been widely praised for its emotional depth and genre-blending sound. Featuring appearances from Rihanna, Lil Wayne and The Weeknd, the album helped solidify Drake’s place as a dominant force in Hip-Hop.

Highest selling albums by rappers this week 💿



21k – Take Care

20k – AM I THE DRAMA?

19k – CHROMAKOPIA

17k – GNX

17k – Some Sexy Songs 4 U

15k – I Hope You're Happy

15k – MASA

14k – Curtain Call

14k – The Last Wun

14k – Rebel

14k – MUSIC

13k – everything is a lot.

13k – Views… — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) December 6, 2025

The album’s resurgence placed it above Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA?, which landed in second with 20,000 units sold, and Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA, which came in third with 19,000.

Drake also charted with multiple other projects, including Views, Certified Lover Boy and For All The Dogs, each pulling in notable weekly numbers. His collaborative tape with PARTYNEXTDOOR, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, added another 17,000 units to his total for the week, tying with Kendrick Lamar’s surprise release GNX.

The data shows how legacy albums continue to thrive. Streaming platforms have allowed older projects to remain commercially relevant, and Drake’s dominance across multiple entries is a clear example.

Other notable placements include Eminem’s Curtain Call, Kanye West’s Graduation and Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city, all of which held strong positions on the chart.

Gunna’s The Last Wun and Playboi Carti’s MUSIC each sold 14,000 copies, while Lil Baby’s My Turn added another 12,000 units to its long-running tally.



