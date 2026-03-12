Drake Takes Shots At Serena Williams Over Kendrick Collab

Drake responds to Kendrick’s Super Bowl moment with Serena Williams in his new “Iceman” snippet.

Drake’s firing back. The 6 God just dropped a potential snippet called “Iceman” where he’s taking direct shots at Kendrick Lamar, and Serena Williams over her Super Bowl moment with Kendrick.

The whole situation stems from Kendrick bringing Serena out during his Super Bowl 2025 performance of “Not Like Us,” his Drake diss track.

Serena literally walked on stage while Kendrick was going in, and the internet immediately read it as a co-sign on the beef. Now Drake’s responding with bars that address both of them directly.

In the new snippet, Drake’s addressing the situation head-on. The track shows he’s been paying attention to every move in this chess match.

The snippet surfaced after Drake posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story stating, “This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself.”

That statement came just days before the audio clip circulated across social media platforms, building momentum for what many believe will be his most personal project yet. Fans have been waiting since late 2025 for any real indication of when ICEMAN would arrive.

He’s not just responding to Kendrick’s diss anymore. He’s making it personal with Serena’s involvement, which has people talking about whether this escalates things or if it’s just Drake being Drake.

The rollout has been anything but traditional. Instead of a standard album announcement, Drake turned ICEMAN into an event-driven narrative through episodic livestreams that preview music and expand the project’s storyline.

This approach has kept fans constantly speculating about release dates and what comes next in the rollout cycle.