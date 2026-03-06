Draymond Green Drags Cardi B Into NBA’s Magic City Stripper Controversy

Draymond Green invokes Cardi B while defending the Hawks’ controversial Magic City Night promotion against backlash.

Draymond Green pulled Cardi B into the Atlanta Hawks’ Magic City controversy on his podcast.

Green is defending the NBA franchise’s decision to celebrate the legendary strip club despite mounting backlash from players across the league.

The Golden State Warriors forward invoked the rapper’s name while pushing back against critics who claim the promotion objectifies women and makes the league complicit in their mistreatment.

On “The Draymond Green Show,” Green argued that stripping constitutes a legitimate art form and that condemning dancers reveals more about society’s biases than the profession itself.

“I think to point out that they have esteem issues because that’s the line of work they chose, I actually think is less protective of women because you’re condemning something that’s actually an art,” Green said.

He then referenced Cardi B directly, stating that she sells out stadiums and comes from that background without having self-worth problems.

The Hawks announced their Magic City Night promotion slated for March 16, billing it as a tribute to a cultural institution.

The event will feature appearances from rapper T.I., special merchandise, and the venue’s signature lemon pepper chicken wings.

Magic City has operated since 1985 and holds legendary status in Atlanta’s nightlife and Hip-Hop culture, having launched numerous rap careers over the decades.

San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet led the opposition, penning an open letter demanding the Hawks cancel the event.

Kornet argued that the promotion makes the NBA complicit in potential objectification and mistreatment of women, noting that many in the industry experience abuse and harassment.

He called for the league to create environments where fans of all ages feel safe attending games.

Despite the uproar, the Hawks confirmed they’re moving forward with the celebration.