Eazy The Block Captain Announces Remy Ma Is His New Entertainment Manager 

Eazy The Block Captain battled Hitman Holla on her Chrome 23 League, and now the Philly rapper has revealed Remy Ma is his new manager.

Eazy The Block Captain is shaking things up in the battle rap community, announcing a major move with Remy Ma.

The Philadelphia artist has experienced a near-unparalleled ascension to the top of the sport after a series of impactful battles with solidified greats, including the likes of Aye Verb, T-Rex, Calicoe, K-Shine, and Goodz, arguably beating them all.

His latest heavyweight clash with battle rap legend and Wild ’n Out star Hitman Holla only propelled him further into the spotlight, making him the hottest battle rapper in the game right now. The pair went head-to-head earlier this month as the main event for Remy Ma’s Chrome 23 anniversary event. The Bronx icon was celebrating a year of running her own league.

After putting on a dominant performance against Hitman and scoring a win in the eyes of the majority, Eazy the Block Captain made a series of announcements about his immediate future while on an extensive media run.

During Eazy’s recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Murda Mook told Budden he would battle Eazy The Block Captain. The Philly rapper also listed a few other names in his sights. After taking on the Harlem legend, Eazy wants wreck with veterans Arsonal and Shotgun Suge. He also wants to see three-time battle rap Champion of the year, Geechi Gotti. Check out the clip below and watch the episode at the end of the page.

Last week, Eazy announced that he would no longer tie himself into long-term exclusivity contracts with any battle rap league. “When y’all don’t want to book me, my kids still got to eat,” he stated during an interview with Black Compass Media. “It’s not personal, it’s business.”

Then on Monday, Eazy the Block Captain had the battle rap streets chattering about his latest revelation.

“Actually, Remy is my entertainment manager now,” Eazy told 3letterman after explaining he was leveling up in his career. “This n#### made a power move,” the Hip-Hop podcaster replied as Eazy sat back in his chair and laughed.