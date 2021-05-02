Rap Legend Edo.G Teams With German MC DriveBy For Annual Birthday Bash In VR

Today (May 2nd) German Hip-Hop MC, Drive-By will host his birthday bash in virtual reality.

Already an inspiration to many in the real world, now Drive-By looks to utilize technology to inspire more.

The MC was born with a disability that has left him in a wheelchair without the use of his legs, full use of his arms and hands.

Faced with those obstacles, he didn’t let that stop him from driving a car, writing songs, perform live on stage and living his life to the fullest.

Since 2018 Drive by has been hosting an annual Birthday bash in his hometown of Offenburg, Germany.

The event has featured DJ’s and performers such as Ras Kass, CR7Z, DJ Eule, DJ Lowz, DJ El Fatal, and more.

Last year German MC Olli Banjo was scheduled to perform at the event but due to Covid-19 the event was canceled.

This year the event will be taking place in AltspaceVR, Hosted by EDO. G and feature live performances by Drive-By, Olli Banjo and Fokis plus a live DJ set by DJ Ice Cap of Munich, Germany.

You can RSVP HERE or you can watch the live stream at www.hiphopinvr.com