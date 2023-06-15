Eminem’s Daughter Debunks Speculation About Him Missing Her Wedding

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eminem fans questioned if he attended his daughter Alaina Scott’s wedding after they didn’t spot him in Instagram photos from the ceremony.

Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott shut down fans who thought her father skipped her wedding.

Scott confirmed Eminem attended her wedding in an interview with PEOPLE. Overzealous observers thought he missed the ceremony because he wasn’t in any of her wedding photos on Instagram.

“I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle,” Scott told PEOPLE. “He wasn’t going to miss that.”

Scott’s wedding was an intimate affair. The couple chose to invite a small number of guests.

“Getting married is a sacred thing and we wanted to be surrounded by people who share in our daily lives,” she told PEOPLE. “We did something super untraditional and didn’t allow many plus ones. This was important to us.”

Scott, who is Slim Shady’s eldest daughter, married Matt Moeller on June 9. Her sister Hailie Jade served as the maid of honor.

Eminem adopted Scott, who was his niece. Her mother was Dawn Scott, the sister of Slim Shady’s ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers. Eminem confirmed he obtained full custody of his niece in a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone.

“My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” he said. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Eminem’s youngest daughter Hailie Jade is ready for marriage too. She announced her engagement to Evan McClintock in February.