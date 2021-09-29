Eminem’s Home Invader Sentenced Following Plea Deal

Matthew Hughes, who broke into Eminem’s home and threatened to kill him, was sentenced after pleading no contest to a home invasion charge.

A 28-year-old man who threatened to kill Eminem during a home invasion has avoided more time in jail thanks to a plea deal.

Last week, Matthew David Hughes was sentenced to five years of probation and time served by a Macomb County Circuit Court judge. He was released after spending 524 days behind bars as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Hughes pleaded no contest to second-degree home invasion in August. Prosecutors dismissed charges of first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000 and assault of a jail employee.

According to The Detroit News, Eminem agreed with the outcome of the case. Hughes’ attorney previously suggested “mental issues” were involved in the incident.

Hughes broke into Eminem’s home in Clinton Township, Michigan in April 2020. Police said Hughes threw a brick paver through the back window of Slim Shady’s house to get inside.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was sleeping before being awakened by the home invasion. When he questioned Hughes about the break-in, Hughes said he was there to kill the Hip-Hop superstar.

The Shady Records founder escorted Hughes, who was unarmed, outside of the home. Security detained the man until police arrived at the scene.