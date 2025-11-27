EXCLUSIVE: Eminem Says “Real Housewives” Harassing Him, Trying To Interrupt His Daily Business

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem says he’s being harassed by “Real Housewives” in a legal fight over the “Reasonably Shady” name.

Eminem spends his mornings locked in the studio, and his legal team says that’s precisely why Real Housewives of Potomac stars Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant are out of line for demanding an all-day, early-morning deposition in a trademark dispute over their podcast name “Reasonably Shady.”

At the heart of the legal fight is whether “Reasonably Shady” is too similar to Eminem’s SHADY trademarks, which have been part of his brand since the late 1990s.

Dixon and Bryant want to lock down the name for their podcast and merchandise. Eminem contends it could confuse consumers and dilute his brand.

The rap icon’s lawyers argue the Housewives are using the deposition as a pressure tactic, not a legitimate effort to gather facts, especially since Eminem doesn’t control the SHADY trademarks at the center of the case.

According to court filings, Eminem is not listed as a witness, doesn’t make decisions about the SHADY brand, and plays no role in its licensing, enforcement or commercial use.

Still, Dixon and Bryant are pushing for a full-day deposition, arguing they need to probe Eminem’s thoughts and motivations behind the SHADY identity.

“Showing his lack of good faith, although requested and suggested by Applicants’ counsel, [Eminem’s] counsel did not propose alternative start times nor any options to accommodate the witness’s availability, including earlier start times or alternate days when [Eminem] would be available for a full day within normal business,” Dixon’s lawyer, Andrea H. Evans, explained.

Em’s legal team calls that a stretch and a distraction.

“[Eminem’s] image, mindset, and intentions…are not relevant to the claims or defenses of this case,” his attorneys wrote, pushing back on the Housewives’ insistence that they need to question the rapper directly.

Eminem’s lawyers say the Housewives rejected a proposed 2 P.M. start time, even after being told that Eminem’s mornings are packed with high-cost studio sessions involving engineers, artists and staff.

“[Eminem] is presently working on new music for various projects, which requires his daily attendance with the people identified below. It is not only difficult and very expensive for him to be out of his studio at such times, but it will also put him behind schedule for the various contracts which have been promised by dates certain,” Paul Rosenberg said. “The reality of Mr. Mather’s schedule is that he needs to be at his studio every morning to meet with the people who rely on his presence when creating new music.”

Both Dixon and Bryant were deposed in less than two hours, and Em’s team says there’s no valid reason they need up to seven hours with someone who doesn’t handle trademark matters.

They also rejected an offer to extend the session into the evening or resume it the next day.

Now, Eminem’s attorneys are asking the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to limit the deposition to two hours, enforce the afternoon start time, block any broad extension of discovery, and bar any irrelevant questions about his persona or image.