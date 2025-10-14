Eminem To Become A Pop Pop Again, Haile Jade Reacts To News

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Alaina Scott confirmed her pregnancy with husband Matt Moeller, signaling Eminem’s second turn as a grandfather.

Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Moeller, making the rap star a grandfather for the second time and expanding his growing family.

Scott shared the announcement on Sunday on Instagram, posting a series of images that included a “Baby Moeller” onesie and a surprise reveal at their under-construction home.

One photo showed Scott leading Moeller, blindfolded, into a room filled with gold “Baby M” balloons. Inside, she presented him with baby sneakers and a positive pregnancy test.

“For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way,” Scott wrote in her caption. “There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear. I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we’ve wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing. Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one.”

Her sister Hailie Jade Scott quickly commented on the post, writing, “Sooo happy for you guys. Can’t wait to be this little one’s auntie & elliot is so excited to meet his cousin.”

The news comes just months after Hailie Jade welcomed her first child with husband Evan McClintock. Their son, Elliot Marshall McClintock, was born on March 14, 2025. His middle name pays tribute to his grandfather, whose full name is Marshall Mathers.

Alaina is the biological daughter of Dawn Scott, the twin sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott. Eminem adopted Alaina in the early 2000s after Dawn struggled with drug addiction. Dawn died in 2016 from a suspected overdose.

Eminem has often referred to Alaina as “Lainey” in his lyrics and has spoken publicly about raising her alongside his biological daughter Hailie and adopted child Stevie Laine.

In June 2023, Alaina married Moeller in a lavish ceremony that included an 80-foot aisle lined with thousands of white roses. Eminem walked her down the aisle during the flapper-themed celebration.

Eminem has consistently emphasized the importance of his children in interviews and songs. He has credited them as a major influence on his sobriety and career focus.

Both Alaina and Hailie Jade have kept relatively low profiles, occasionally sharing updates on social media but largely avoiding the spotlight that comes with their father’s fame.