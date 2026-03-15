Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Opens Up About Raising Son Elliott Marshall

Hailie Jade marks one year of motherhood with son Elliott Marshall, sharing honest parenting advice on her podcast about perfection and presence.

Eminem’s famous daughter Hailie Jade just hit the one-year mark as a mom, and she’s getting real about what nobody tells you before you have a kid.

The podcaster opened up on the latest episode of Just a Little Shady about raising her son Elliott Marshall (EM), and her words hit different for anyone who’s ever felt like they’re failing at parenthood.

She’s throwing a Pi Day pizza party for Elliott this month, but the bigger moment is just sitting with how fast everything moved.

“A year passed and I’m like what?” she said on the podcast. “When I was in it every day, like rocking him to sleep a hundred times, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is never-ending.’ And now I’m like, “I want it back.’”

The real talk came when Hailie addressed first-time parents who feel scared about having kids. She told listeners that perfection isn’t the goal.

“Your baby doesn’t need you to be perfect. They just need you,” she explained. That’s the kind of advice that cuts through all the Instagram parenting content and gets to what actually matters.

Hailie and her husband Evan McClintock welcomed Elliott on March 14, 2025, and she’s been navigating motherhood while staying in the public eye.

The influencer has been intentional about what she shares and what she keeps private, something she’s learned from watching her own father balance fame and family.

Elliott’s name is a tribute to Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, making the intergenerational connection clear.

Hailie’s been sharing bonding moments with Elliott on Instagram, including videos of her folding his old onesies.

It’s the kind of content that shows real motherhood, not the polished version. She’s soaking up every moment while also being real about the fact that sometimes she still can’t believe she’s a mom.

The one-year mark is just the beginning of watching Elliott grow, and Hailie’s already learning that the hardest part isn’t being perfect. It’s just showing up.