Epstein “Birthday Book” Depicts Sick Joke About Selling Women To Donald Trump

Donald Trump was referenced in a newly revealed page from Jeffrey Epstein’s 2003 “birthday book” that House Democrats released Monday (September 8), featuring a crude joke about Epstein allegedly “selling” a woman to the current president for $22,500.

The handwritten caption, scrawled beneath a photo of Epstein and longtime Mar-a-Lago member Joel Pashcow holding a large mock check, reads: “Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated’ [name redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500.” The note continues, “Showed early ‘people skills’ too. Even though I handled the deal I didn’t get any of the money on the girl!”

The woman’s name and two faces in the photograph are obscured. The oversized check features a signature labeled “DJ Trump,” though handwriting experts and critics have noted it doesn’t match Trump’s known signature from official documents.

NEW PAGE FROM EPSTEIN’S BIRTHDAY BOOK: Epstein and a longtime Mar-a-Lago member joking about selling a “fully depreciated” woman to Donald Trump for $22,500. pic.twitter.com/iEMNSRX7X8 — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025

According to The Wall Street Journal, the woman mentioned in the joke was someone Trump and Epstein “socialized with” in the 1990s. Her attorney told the outlet she had “no knowledge of the letter” and did not know Pashcow, calling the entry a “disgusting and deeply disturbing hoax.”

The image was part of a larger batch of documents released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, which included what appears to be the full version of Epstein’s “birthday book.” The release comes amid renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s ties to powerful figures and a bipartisan push to unseal all related files.

Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed his relationship with Epstein, dismissed the release as politically motivated. “Democrat hoax,” he said, referring to the effort to make the Epstein files public.

One of the other documents released Monday includes what appears to be a birthday message from Trump to Epstein, written inside a crude sketch of a woman’s body. Trump has denied writing the note. The White House claimed the letter is fake, citing discrepancies in the signature. However, critics including George Conway pointed out that Trump has previously used a similar “Donald” signature.

Pashcow and his legal team did not respond to requests for comment from The Wall Street Journal.

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August, 10 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death, ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner, fueled widespread speculation and conspiracy theories due to his connections to high-profile individuals.