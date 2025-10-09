Escaped Inmate Derrick Grove Has Some Ladies Hot & Bothered After Capture

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Derrick Groves had freaky women swooning after he blew a kiss during his Atlanta for busting out of a New Orleans jail.

Derrick Groves got busted in southwest Atlanta after nearly five months on the run and somehow turned his arrest into a thirst trap for horny ladies on the internet.

The 28-year-old fugitive, who was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, was hauled out of a crawl space by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday (October 8). He broke out of a New Orleans jail back in May with nine other inmates after busting through a hole behind a toilet.

While most of the escaped got picked up quickly, Groves lay low and out of sight for months. That is, until today, when the feds finally tracked him down hiding under a house.

Now here’s where it gets unbelievable. When cops led him out in cuffs, Groves blew a kiss at the camera like he was a TV star addressing his adoring fans.

And that moment has a bunch of women online drooling all over Fox 8’s Instagram comments like it was a dating profile.

“why he kinda…,” one woman wrote. Another agreed: “and is.” Another woman said, “Why did that look sexy to me,” and still another added, “He looks good. Gained some weight.”

“Yall could fall tf back, that was directed to me,” one hot and bothered lady quipped, while another horny woman exclaimed, “Handsome self…if u get out again I’m coming give you that work.”

One man tried to reason with the hot-blooded women, saying “What the f### is this comment section,” but he was quickly shut down by one of Groves’ ladies, who snarled, “something dat ain’t fa u!”

Groves wasn’t just some random jailbird. He was locked up for a 2018 Mardi Gras block party shootout that left two men dead and several others injured. He already had two manslaughter convictions before that, so this wasn’t his first rodeo.

His jailbreak back in May triggered scrutiny on the Orleans Parish Justice Center. It turns out that the guard watching their unit was out grabbing food when the jailbirds made their move.

The feds believe Groves received outside assistance while evading authorities. His ex-girlfriend, Darriana Burton, who used to work at the jail, got arrested too. She’s now sitting in jail herself on a $2.5 million bond for allegedly helping him escape.

And while Burton’s locked up, the parade of women lusting over Groves doesn’t seem to care. They’re too busy fantasizing and leaving thirsty.