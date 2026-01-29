Eve Bringing American Hip-Hop Flavor To UK’s MOBO Awards

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia rapper Eve crosses the Atlantic to co-host the 2026 MOBO Awards in Manchester alongside comedian Eddie Kadi.

Eve is packing her bags and crossing the Atlantic Ocean for one of the biggest nights in UK music.

The Philadelphia rap legend will co-host the 2026 MOBO Awards alongside comedian Eddie Kadi at Manchester’s Co-op Live on March 26.

This marks a major international moment for the American Hip-Hop icon. She’s flying across the pond to help celebrate 30 years of Europe’s biggest Black music celebration.

“I’m so excited to be co-hosting the MOBO Awards in this big 30th anniversary year,” Eve said in an official statement. “Even though our journeys started around the same time across the Atlantic from each other, we have our shared love for music and the culture.”

The Grammy winner brings serious credentials to Manchester. Her hits like “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” and “Who’s That Girl?” dominated charts on both sides of the ocean.

She’s sold millions of records and worked with everyone from Dr. Dre to Michael Jackson. Eve spent over a decade living in the UK before launching her BBC Sounds podcast Constantly Evolving with Eve in 2021.

She knows the British music scene inside and out.

“Manchester, I hope you’re ready because we have an amazing night planned for you,” she added.

Eddie Kadi returns for his second consecutive year hosting the ceremony. The British comedian previously co-hosted with Indiyah P##### in Newcastle last year.

“To be back for the second year in a row co-hosting the MOBO Awards is an honour, especially for its 30th anniversary,” Kadi said. “Expect the unexpected with performances and surprise appearances.”

MOBO founder Kanya King CBE praised the international hosting duo. She said Eve and Eddie represent “excellence, authenticity and cultural impact” while embodying the “spirit, humour and global perspective” that defines the awards.

The ceremony moves to Manchester for the first time in MOBO history. Co-op Live will host the landmark 30th anniversary celebration.

Olivia Dean leads this year’s nominations with four nods. Little Simz, kwn and Jim Legxacy also earned four nominations each. Central Cee, Skepta and PinkPantheress follow with three nominations.

First-wave performers include Olivia Dean, FLO, and Tiwa Savage. More artists and special honorees will be announced soon.

The awards show has traveled across the UK since 2009. Previous host cities include London, Liverpool, Leeds, Glasgow, Coventry, Sheffield and Newcastle.

MOBO will also present the MOBO Fringe Festival leading up to the main event. The week-long celebration features industry panels, talent showcases and creative workshops throughout Manchester.

Last year’s Newcastle ceremony delivered over $1 million in economic impact for the region. Manchester expects similar benefits from hosting the milestone anniversary show.