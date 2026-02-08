Eve Reveals Why She’s “Steering” Son Away From Hip-Hop Career

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eve revealed she’d rather see her four-year-old son, Wilde Wolf, become a race car driver than follow in her successful Hip-Hop career.

Eve just dropped some real talk about her four-year-old son’s future. The Hip-Hop legend doesn’t want Wilde Wolf Cooper following her rap footsteps.

“I’m trying to keep him away from rapperdom,” Eve told Jennifer Hudson during a recent interview. “I mean I don’t mind. I had a good life. But I would rather…”

The Ruff Ryders icon has different dreams for her little boy. She wants him behind the wheel instead of behind the mic.

“I would love him to be a race car driver,” Eve explained. “I mean probably more for me. But he already loves Lewis Hamilton. Like he already knows who he is. He loves cars like his daddy.”

That daddy connection runs deep. Eve’s husband, Maximillion Cooper, built his empire around fast cars and racing culture. Cooper founded Gumball 3000, the legendary motor rally that combines luxury cars with celebrity culture.

The British entrepreneur started Gumball 3000 in 1999 as a 3,000-mile international road rally. Cooper met Eve during one of these rallies in 2010, where she performed at the launch party.

They married in 2014 at the end of that year’s rally.

“He is a car boy,” Eve said about Wilde Wolf. “It’s like it’s in his blood.”

Eve’s protective stance makes sense. She’s seen Hip-Hop’s challenges firsthand during her 25-year career. The Philly native climbed from underground battles to Grammy wins, but she knows the industry’s dark sides too.

Her recent Grammy recognition for “You Got Me” brought back memories of those early struggles. The Recording Academy honored her verse on The Roots’ classic track more than 25 years after its release.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of emotions,” Eve admitted about the long-overdue recognition. “I feel like I might have to go back into therapy to deal with these emotions.”

Those emotions connect to years of industry battles and personal growth. Eve’s new memoir, Who’s That Girl? reveals the vulnerable side behind her tough exterior.

The book explores her journey from the streets of Philly to international stardom. It also shows how motherhood changed her perspective on success and legacy.

Meanwhile, Eve’s preparing her own celebration. March marks the 25th anniversary of her Scorpion album, and she’s planning something special.

“I’m actually celebrating the 25th anniversary of Scorpion coming up,” she revealed. “So we are looking at pulling some people in and doing and reimagining some stuff.”