Eve Shares Raw Details Of Dangerous Spiral Before DUI

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eve reflected on how a past DUI reshaped her personal and professional trajectory.

Eve contrasted her glamorous Hip-Hop lifestyle with a sobering wake-up call after a DUI arrest in Los Angeles that she now says changed her life for the better.

The 46-year-old “Tambourine” rapper and actress opened up on Paloma Faith’s candid Mad, Sad & Bad podcast, revealing how a 2007 DUI incident turned into a powerful turning point in her personal journey.

Nearly two decades ago, Eve made headlines when she crashed her luxury Maserati in Los Angeles and was subsequently charged with driving under the influence.

But according to the Grammy-winning artist, her personal rock-bottom moment eventually became a catalyst for positive change.

Reflecting candidly on the podcast, Eve explained how the legal repercussions she faced ultimately became a lifeline out of a troubling cycle.

As part of her punishment, she was required to wear an ankle monitor that tracked her body temperature and perspiration levels to detect alcohol consumption.

While many might consider such a device restrictive or embarrassing, Eve credits it with helping her regain clarity and reclaim her sanity.

“I had to wear a tag,” Eve recalled frankly. “It monitors your body temperature and it can tell from your sweat if you’ve had alcohol. The anklet made me sane again because I couldn’t remember a time I hadn’t drank.”

The rapper further revealed the complicated circumstances that led to the accident, admitting that alcohol wasn’t the only issue at play.

Eve said she was also taking prescription Xanax pills and diet medication in an effort to numb emotional pain and to stay thin for music videos.

This dangerous cocktail of substances contributed significantly to her impaired state behind the wheel.

“I got into the car accident because I was drinking. But I was also taking Xanax on top of the drinking,” Eve confessed openly. “I was trying to be numb. I was also trying to get skinny for videos. So when I got my DUI, I wasn’t that drunk, I was on diet pills.”

Since that difficult chapter, Eve has found stability and happiness in her personal life.

Married since 2014 to Maximillion Cooper, the entrepreneur behind the famed Gumball 3000 rally, she has put her past struggles far behind her.

“It was such a bad time and that’s why I said that little anklet definitely helped me,” Eve stated.