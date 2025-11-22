Ex-Employee Says Smokey Robinson’s Harassment Forced Breast Surgery Decision

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Smokey Robinson’s sexual misconduct is so severe that she says it led her to undergo breast reduction surgery.

Smokey Robinson is now facing disturbing new sexual battery claims from a former housekeeper who alleges the Motown icon’s repeated misconduct left her so emotionally scarred she opted for breast reduction surgery.

Identified in court documents as Jane Doe 5, the woman filed a motion to join an existing $50 million lawsuit against the 85-year-old singer, according to People.

She worked off and on at Robinson’s Los Angeles-area home between 2005 and 2011 and claims she endured years of unwanted sexual advances.

According to legal filings obtained by People, the woman accuses Smokey Robinson of grabbing her hand and trying to force her to touch his e#### penis on more than 10 occasions. She also alleges he called her into the bathroom while he was showering and asked her to scrub his back.

The most serious accusation involves repeated non-consensual touching of her breasts. The trauma, she says, was so severe that she underwent breast reduction surgery in 2015 to cope with the psychological aftermath.

The motion also targets Robinson’s wife, Frances, accusing her of fostering a “hostile work environment” and using “ethnically pejorative” language toward her.

“We commend these two courageous survivors for stepping forward and adding their voices to this case,” said attorney John Harris, who represents the plaintiffs. “We look forward to advocating for them vigorously as they pursue the justice they deserve.”

Jane Doe 5’s allegations follow similar claims made earlier this year by four other women who also worked as housekeepers. They allege Smokey Robinson subjected them to sexual assault and rape while employed at his estate.

Adding to the growing list of accusations, a male car detailer identified as John Doe 1 joined the lawsuit last week.

He claims Robinson appeared in his underwear during early morning shifts, touched himself inappropriately and tried to force physical contact.

The man says Robinson “grabbed the guy’s hand without consent and attempted to force it onto his e#### penis” during a 2022 encounter. When he told Robinson to “Put some clothes on,” he says he was fired. He returned to work the following year at Frances Robinson’s invitation, but alleges the misconduct resumed immediately.

Robinson’s legal team has responded with a $500 million defamation countersuit against the original accusers. His attorney, Christopher Frost, dismissed the expanding case as a coordinated smear campaign.

“This group of people, who hide behind anonymity, and their attorneys seek global publicity while making the ugliest of false allegations,” Frost said. “Once the public can see the truth, their avaricious motives and fabricated claims will be revealed.”

A hearing to determine whether Jane Doe 5 and John Doe 1 will be added to the case is set for January 6, 2026. The main trial is scheduled for October 2027.