EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Ruthlessly Pursues Millions From Mother Of His Son Over Abuse Allegations

50 Cent is seeking a default judgment against Shaniqua Tompkins after she allegedly violated a life rights deal by releasing unauthorized videos about their past

50 Cent is pressing a New York federal court to rule in his favor after Shaniqua Tompkins, the mother of his son, Marquis Jackson, failed to respond to a lawsuit alleging that she violated a 2007 agreement regarding the rights to her life story.

Attorneys for G-Unit Books asked the judge to enter a default judgment against Tompkins, to enforce a permanent injunction and to proceed with a damages inquiry.

The company asserts that she owes more than $1 million in damages, plus interest and legal fees, for breaching a contract that granted G-Unit exclusive rights to her personal story.

The lawsuit centers on a Life Rights Agreement Tompkins signed in 2007.

In exchange for $80,000 and future royalties, she granted G-Unit Books the exclusive ability to use and profit from her life narrative.

According to the complaint, Tompkins breached the agreement by releasing videos in 2023 and 2025 that detailed her relationship with 50 Cent and her role in his early career. The company states that those disclosures, which she allegedly sought to monetize, “destroyed” the exclusivity that G-Unit paid for.

The court filing argues that the videos stripped the company of its ability to control the narrative, which was the foundation of the original agreement.

G-Unit’s legal team also laid out their attempts to serve Tompkins with the lawsuit.

After several failed efforts to deliver the documents to her home in July 2025, they used a legal method under New York law known as “nail and mail,” which involves posting the papers to her door and mailing them.

Tompkins was required to respond by September 10, 2025, but failed to do so.

The filing also cited widespread media coverage following AllHipHop’s initial report, asserting that this proves Tompkins was aware of the case.

G-Unit’s complaint brings three legal claims: breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and a request for a declaratory judgment.

The company seeks the court’s confirmation that the indemnification clause in the agreement is enforceable and that Tompkins must pay damages, costs, and attorneys’ fees.

They also request that an order be issued blocking her from posting any further content that violates the agreement and directing the removal of existing videos.

The legal push comes as 50 Cent’s Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which he executive-produced, continues to dominate the streaming charts.

The four-part series debuted on December 2, 2025, and drew 21.8 million views in its first week.

That success has reignited public interest and criticism of 50 Cent, including from longtime rival Ja Rule.

On Instagram, Ja Rule posted, “This is about this sucker Curtis acting like he’s hip hop moral savior going on tv wit them tight ass nasty suits and that big ass jug head when you’re NO DIFFERENT… ALLEGEDLY…”

The post included images of 50 Cent and Diddy Combs together, suggesting hypocrisy in Jackson’s role as a moral voice in the documentary while facing his own controversies.

Tompkins has not issued a public statement and has not yet filed a response in court. If the judge grants G-Unit’s motion, the case will proceed to a damages hearing in early 2026.