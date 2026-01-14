EXCLUSIVE: Busta Rhymes, Former Assistant To Face Off Again – In Mediation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes and his ex-assistant Dashiel Gables are pressing pause on their legal clash and heading into private mediation to try and settle a lawsuit that accuses the Hip-Hop icon of assault and wage violations, which includes his countersuit for defamation.

Attorneys for both parties submitted a joint letter to a Brooklyn federal judge seeking a temporary halt while they attempt to hash out the matter outside of court.

They have already exchanged initial documents and now request 60 to 90 days to focus on settlement negotiations.

The lawsuit, originally filed in August 2025, stems from Gables’ claims that he endured abusive treatment while working as Busta Rhymes’ personal assistant for six months beginning in July 2024.

Gables alleges he worked 15- to 18-hour shifts, including while touring, for a flat rate of $200 per day with no overtime pay.

The complaint accuses Rhymes and his company, Starbus LLC, of assault, battery, wage-and-hour violations and emotional distress.

Gables claims the rapper berated employees, used a homophobic slur, mocked his hearing impairment and sent him on trivial errands like cigar runs.

The centerpiece of the case is a January 10, 2025, incident at a Brooklyn high-rise. Gables says Busta Rhymes became enraged over a delayed catering delivery.

He alleges the rapper punched him in the face multiple times, sending him to the hospital with visible injuries. He says he never returned to work and was later blacklisted from the music industry.

Busta Rhymes denies all allegations and filed a defamation counterclaim in October, calling the lawsuit a “shake-down” attempt by a disgruntled former employee.

According to the counterclaim, Gables “knew the statements were false, or acted with reckless disregard for the truth,” and the accusations led to the loss of at least two endorsement deals.

If mediation fails, the attorneys agreed to provide a status update within three business days and the fight will continue – in court, that is.