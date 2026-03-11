EXCLUSIVE: Domani On Defending Tiny Harris & His Emergence As An Artist

Domani discussed his involvement in the 50 Cent feud and his emergence as a rising Hip-Hop artist with new music projects.

Domani addressed his involvement in the 50 Cent beef while discussing his emergence as a rising artist with new music projects during an AllHipHop interview.

T.I.’s son explained his perspective on the family drama that erupted when 50 Cent posted an unflattering photo of his stepmother, Tiny Harris, with the caption “Keep my name out ya mouth.”

When asked about the situation, Domani said, “I’m just focused, man. I haven’t stepped out of it to really look at it from that perspective.”

He emphasized that his energy remains on his craft and building his world as an artist.

“I’m always putting 110% into what I’m doing painting the picture as detailed vividly as possible building the world for my fans to live in,” he explained.

The conflict between T.I. and 50 Cent originated from a failed VERZUZ battle agreement. T.I. claimed the two had discussed doing a VERZUZ matchup, with T.I. supposed to announce it and 50 Cent to confirm.

When T.I. made the announcement, 50 Cent played dumb and refused to acknowledge their supposed deal.

This sparked years of tension that finally boiled over in February 2026 when T.I. appeared on the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game and called out 50 for backing out.

50 Cent responded by posting that unflattering photo of Tiny Harris and comparing King Harris to Pepe the Frog. King and Domani both released diss tracks in response.

King’s track featured him wearing a shirt with 50’s late mother’s face, while Domani dropped “Ms. Jackson,” which sampled OutKast’s 2000 hit of the same name and addressed 50’s mother directly.

“It really just started flowing, man. The word started falling into place. I think that just comes from just like exercising that muscle because it is a muscle,” he said about his songwriting.

He revealed that he doesn’t physically write on paper but instead records voice memos on his phone to capture melodies and feelings. When it comes to criticism and negativity surrounding his recent music, Domani remains unbothered.

“I mean people people believe what they want to believe. I’m not going to waste time trying to change someone’s opinion. The quality and being genuine and the love for music has always worked for me as you’ve seen,” he stated.

Domani credited his entire family for shaping his artistic approach.

“Yeah, definitely watching watching my father, but just watching my whole family for real,” he said when asked about his influences.

On his recent project releases, Domani explained the concept behind his latest work.

“It’s called the Forever Lasting Take. It’s really just an extension of the song Forever Lasting. I’ve been getting a lot of people telling me they wanted to extend that song, get a remix, and then get a whole project of that song,” he shared.

The project also features collaborations with DC Young Fly, Si Hendris, Jquis, and K Camp on the second installment.