EXCLUSIVE: Drake & UMG Ordered To Mediation In “Not Like Us” Legal Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Drake and UMG will enter court-ordered mediation over a defamation appeal tied to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”.

Drake and Universal Music Group have been ordered into mediation by a federal appeals court as the legal battle over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss track continues to escalate.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit scheduled a three-hour telephonic mediation for December 19 at 10:30 A.M. ET.

Chief Circuit Mediator Kathleen M. Scanlon will oversee the session. Both sides must come prepared to discuss the legal strength of their positions, potential settlement options and whether any issues can be narrowed or clarified.

The mediation follows Drake‘s January 2025 defamation lawsuit against UMG, which claims the label knowingly promoted Lamar’s viral hit “Not Like Us,” a track that accuses the rapper of pedophilia. Though the lyrics came from Kendrick Lamar, Drake’s lawsuit targets UMG, not the Compton artist himself.

UMG distributes music for both artists, Drake through Republic Records and Lamar via Interscope, making the dispute even more tangled.

A federal judge dismissed the case on October 9, ruling that Lamar’s lyrics were protected opinion, not factual assertions. The judge cited the nature of Hip-Hop rivalries, where exaggerated and inflammatory language is often used and rarely taken literally by listeners.

Drake appealed the dismissal on October 29, arguing that UMG acted with “actual malice” by promoting the song and its visuals, despite knowing the accusations were false.

His legal team also claimed UMG had a financial motive to support Lamar, especially since Drake’s contract with the label had reportedly expired without renewal.

The appeal also alleges that UMG’s involvement in the song’s rollout, including its artwork and music video, contributed to threats against Drake’s family and incidents at his home.

The lawsuit argues that UMG helped engineer the track’s viral success, prioritizing profits over safety and truth.

UMG has denied all wrongdoing, stating the lawsuit is an attempt to suppress free artistic expression.

The company maintains that the lyrics fall within the genre’s long-standing tradition of lyrical combat. If no agreement is reached during mediation, the case will return to the appeals process for a formal ruling.