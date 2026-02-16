EXCLUSIVE: Eminem Gets In To Fight Over “Squid Shady” In Latest Legal Problem

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem filed opposition against “The Real Squid Shady” trademark for music services, continuing his defense of the Shady brand name.

Eminem just dropped another trademark fight on someone trying to use his “Shady” name. This time, he’s going after “The Real Squid Shady,” a music brand that tried to trademark its name for entertainment services.

AllHipHop has learned that Eminem filed his opposition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He wants to block the whole “Real Squid Shady” application before it gets approved.

His lawyers laid out that Em has used the “Shady” name since the ’90s as part of his stage identity. Em’s team listed all his existing trademark registrations.

He owns the rights to Shady, covering T-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, halter tops, and hats. He also has multiple SLIM SHADY registrations for clothing, musical sound recordings and live performances.

On the Squid Shady name specifically, Em’s team said it’s “highly confusingly similar” to his Shady marks. They argued fans would think the services come from him.

Em’s opposition talks a lot about his fame and his investment in the persona. He “invested a substantial amount of time, effort, and money in promoting his name” and ensuring “high quality of goods and services.”

Eminem’s attorney, Mary Frances Love, warned that letting “The Real Squid Shady” move forward would create confusion and “false association.” They said it could dilute the Shady brand through “blurring and tarnishment.”

This isn’t Em’s first rodeo with Shady trademark fights. He’s currently battling Australian beach umbrella company Swim Shady Pty Ltd over its “Swim Shady” mark.

In that case, he argued the name “points uniquely and unmistakably” to Eminem and creates a false connection to his persona.

He’s also still fighting Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon over their Reasonably Shady podcast trademark.

That battle has been going on since 2023. His lawyers told the trademark board that “confusion is inevitable” because people might think the podcast connects to Eminem.

Taken together, these cases show Em treats the Shady name like sacred ground.