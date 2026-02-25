EXCLUSIVE: Feds Use Yella Beezy Lyrics & Boosie Shooting To Prove Deadly Rivalry With Mo3

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yella Beezy faced capital murder allegations as prosecutors tied him to Mo3’s 2020 highway killing, citing gang ties and a violent feud in Dallas.

Prosecutors in Dallas are getting ready to paint Yella Beezy as a gang-connected instigator in a deadly feud that ended with the highway execution of fellow rapper Mo3, and they plan to use his past and his online persona to help make their case.

In a new notice of extraneous evidence filed in Beezy’s capital murder case, the state lays out a roadmap of what jurors may hear about his criminal history, alleged gang ties and the long-running beef with Mo3, born Melvin Noble.

Prosecutors say they’ll argue Yella Beezy is a longtime Crips member and an associate of a crew called Get Rich Cartel, pointing to his social media presence and rap career as proof he promoted a gang lifestyle.

They claim he’s “known to be violent,” surrounds himself with dangerous people and has a history of carrying guns.

The filing lists a string of arrests and cases, starting with a 2005 juvenile assault case in Mesquite that ended with probation and a juvenile court program.

It moves through a 2009 cluster of cases for a prohibited weapon, dangerous drugs, marijuana and a controlled substance, followed by a 2011 unlawful carrying of a weapon charge in Dallas that ended in deferred probation.

More recent entries include a 2020 assault of Mo3’s manager tied to a civil jury verdict against him, multiple unlawful weapon and drug cases in Collin County, and several assault cases from 2020 to 2024, some dismissed and some with outcomes still unknown.

The state also flags a 2021 sexual assault case out of Plano that was reduced to a class C misdemeanor, plus related child endangerment and gun charges that were later rejected or no-billed.

While many of these cases did not result in convictions, prosecutors say they may use them to show a pattern of conduct and to challenge any claim that Beezy is peaceful or law‑abiding.

All of that is meant to sit alongside what the state calls a yearslong feud between Beezy and Mo3, stretching from around 2017 to Mo3’s death in November 2020.

Both artists came up out of Dallas, trading diss records and online shots as their profiles rose.

The tension escalated after the 2018 shooting death of comedian Roylee Pate, a Mo3 associate who had publicly clowned Beezy and questioned his neighborhood ties.

The beef only got uglier from there, with music and social media keeping it hot.

Mo3, 28, was gunned down in broad daylight on November 11, 2020, on Interstate 35E in Dallas.

Police say a man in a dark car stopped on the highway, approached with a gun and chased Mo3 on foot down the freeway, firing multiple times, hitting the rapper and an innocent bystander in another vehicle.

Mo3 was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The case pulled in Louisiana legend Boosie Badazz, a close Mo3 collaborator who appeared on the breakout “Errybody (Remix)” and was in Dallas to mourn him when he was shot in the leg just days later.

That shooting, which authorities publicly tied to the same swirling street tension, helped cement how volatile the situation around Mo3 had become.

Prosecutors say Yella Beezy turned that rivalry into a murder-for-hire plot, accusing him of hiring Kewon Dontrell White to carry out the hit on the freeway.

White was later arrested and is now serving more than eight years in federal prison on a gun case connected to the incident, while still facing the state murder case.

Court documents and media reports say the state plans to lean on financial records and digital communications to argue that Beezy offered money and direction for the killing.

In front of a jury, that’s expected to come together as one story: a Dallas rap feud that went from trolling and diss tracks to shootings, with prosecutors using Beezy’s rap lyrics, posts, crew, and record with guns and violence to try to show he didn’t just rap about it, he allegedly paid to have a rival killed