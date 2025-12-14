EXCLUSIVE: Future’s Label & Rapper Lil Double 0 Accused Of Ripping Off Producer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Future’s label Freebandz is being sued for allegedly releasing Lil Double 0’s songs without crediting or paying a co-creator.

Future’s Freebandz Entertainment is facing a federal lawsuit in New York from Mister Money Inc., which alleges the label unlawfully released and profited from several tracks by Lil Double 0 without proper credit or payment to a co-creator.

Filed on December 12 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the complaint accuses Freebandz and Lil Double 0 of willfully infringing on copyrights tied to five songs: “007,” “Jazz,” “G6,” “G6 Pt. 2” and “Ooh Okay.”

Mister Money is seeking damages of at least $750,000 and possibly more than $1.5 million, plus a jury trial. Although Future founded Freebandz, which operates under Wilburn Holding Company Inc., he is not named as a defendant in the case.

At the center of the dispute is music producer Tyler Macklin, who Mister Money says co-created the tracks with Rogers during collaborative sessions beginning in early 2019.

According to the lawsuit, Macklin handled production, engineering and sound design while Rogers provided vocals and creative input. Mister Money states that Macklin later transferred his share of the copyright to the company, thereby making it a 50 percent stakeholder in the songs.

Despite that, Mister Money alleges that the tracks were released without authorization, that Macklin was excluded from credits, and that no royalties were paid. The company asserts that the songs generated more than $1.5 million in revenue through streaming and other platforms.

The lawsuit highlights the songs’ commercial reach, noting that “007” has accrued more than 32 million streams on Spotify, while “Jazz” has exceeded 18 million. Each of the five tracks has surpassed 3 million Spotify streams, with additional millions of YouTube views.

Mister Money is also asking the court to officially declare it a half-owner of the song copyrights and to award attorneys’ fees and associated costs.

Representatives for Freebandz and Lil Double 0 have not responded to requests for comment.