EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Claim Lil Durk’s Crew Tried To Intimidate Judge & Prosecutor, Demand Anonymous Jury

Federal prosecutors warned a Los Angeles judge that Lil Durk’s OTF crew has threatened a magistrate, a prosecutor, and witnesses.

Lil Durk is being labeled a “serious threat” by federal prosecutors, who say his Only The Family (OTF) associates are so dangerous that jurors’ names and personal details must remain secret in his upcoming racketeering trial.

In a blistering eight-page document filed November 10, 2025, in Los Angeles federal court, the government said Durk has shown “contempt for the judicial process” and that his OTF network has already intimidated witnesses, threatened a magistrate judge and even targeted a federal prosecutor.

The filing supports a government motion to empanel an anonymous jury, stating that it is necessary to “protect prospective jurors and prevent any interference with the judicial process.”

Prosecutors argue that Durk’s organization operates like an enterprise that blends legitimate business with organized crime.

The feds say OTF has a “violent history” that includes OTF members allegedly being paid to kill a Chicago gang rival and carrying out acts of retaliation at Durk’s direction.

The government says threats have already emerged from OTF affiliates and supporters who have “shown their willingness to threaten those involved in this high-profile trial,” including a magistrate judge and an Assistant U.S. Attorney.

Prosecutors also detailed Durk’s “obstructive conduct” while in federal custody, accusing him of using other inmates’ phone PINs and attempting to destroy a contraband Apple Watch capable of outside communication.

Durk’s defense team insists OTF is simply a music label and not a criminal network.

They claim the government’s request is based on “speculation and mischaracterization” and argue that keeping juror identities secret would hinder their ability to select an impartial jury.

But prosecutors counter that the risk of intimidation far outweighs any inconvenience to the defense. They argue that juror anonymity is “constitutionally permissible” and that neither side needs access to jurors’ names, home addresses, or workplaces.

“Preventing the leaking of jurors’ personal identifying information is a paramount concern in a case where supporters have already made threats,” the filing says.

The government is asking Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald to block disclosure of all juror identifiers to both the defense and prosecution—an extraordinary step typically reserved for terrorism or mob cases.

Durk is being held without bail for allegedly orchestrating a 2022 murder-for-hire plot aimed at killing Savannah rapper Quando Rondo in revenge for the death of his cousin, King Von.

Prosecutors say members of Durk’s Only The Family crew tracked Rondo to Los Angeles and opened fire near the Beverly Center on August 19, 2022, killing Lul Pab.

The superseding federal indictment accuses Durk of conspiracy, using interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and discharging a machine gun during a violent crime.

Prosecutors allege Durk financed the operation, providing travel, weapons, and equipment for the hit. He has pleaded not guilty and faces life in prison if convicted.