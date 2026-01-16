EXCLUSIVE: Turk, Cash Money Tour Promoter Trying To Settle $12M Legal Fight

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Turk’s $12M lawsuit battle with Cash Money tour promoters heads to settlement conference on February 17 as both sides seek a resolution.

Turk and tour promoter Dope Shows will face off in settlement talks next month as their explosive $12 million legal battle moves toward potential resolution.

A settlement conference is scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 2:00 P.M. Corporate parties must send the person with decision-making authority to the conference.

The Hot Boys rapper has been locked in a bitter court fight with Dope Shows Inc. since getting kicked off the Cash Money Millionaires’ 30th Anniversary Tour last year. Both sides filed competing lawsuits that paint wildly different pictures of what went wrong.

Dope Shows sued Turk for $12 million in federal court, claiming he sabotaged the tour through threats and defamation.

The Philadelphia-based promoter says Turk made violent threats toward fellow Hot Boys member B.G. and leaked confidential financial details about the tour.

“Desperate to revive his flagging rap career, Turk is attempting to sabotage the Tour through childish and petulant antics that he hopes will regain the public’s attention,” Dope Shows’ lawyer Jeffrey M. Movit said in court filings.

Turk fired back with his own lawsuit in Florida, demanding $340,000, which he says the promoters still owe him. He claims the company used “security concerns” as an excuse to avoid paying what they promised.

The drama started when Turk refused to take a pay cut for upcoming shows. He had originally agreed to a $400,000 deal but was dropped mid-tour after clashing with tour organizers.

Dope Shows claims Turk’s public feud with B.G. put the entire tour at risk. B.G. is on supervised release after serving federal time and his probation officer must approve his music business activities.

The company says Turk made gunfire noises while discussing B.G. in a July 2025 YouTube post. They worried B.G.’s probation officer might pull him from the tour if the threats continued.

“It would have been highly detrimental for BG to have left the Tour, given that BG is a star in the rap/hip-hop world who attracts a substantial audience to his concert performances. In contrast, Turk is not a star, and he does not attract any material number of audience members,” Movit argued.

Turk says the promoters actually used the drama to drive ticket sales before cutting him loose. He points out that B.G. stayed on the tour while he got dropped, despite the alleged safety risks.

The Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour celebrated the legendary New Orleans label that launched careers for Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and the Hot Boys. The tour began in July 2025 but was overshadowed by Turk’s removal and the resulting public fallout.

The settlement conference gives both sides a chance to resolve their differences without going to trial. Federal judges often require these meetings before allowing cases to proceed to court.