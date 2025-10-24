EXCLUSIVE: “Ungrateful” Muni Long Accused Of Stiffing Managers Chaka Zulu, Jeff Dixon Out Of Millions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Muni Long was sued by her former managers, Chaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon, who claim she owes more than $600K in unpaid commissions.

Muni Long is facing explosive allegations in a new federal lawsuit claiming the Grammy-winning singer refused to pay her longtime managers hundreds of thousands of dollars after they helped relaunch her career and secure key deals.

The lawsuit by Ebony Son Entertainment, Inc.—run by industry veterans Chaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon, who once managed Ludacris and founded the legendary Disturbing Tha Peace label—accuses Long and her companies of breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and fraud-like business practices.

According to the filing, Long, born Priscilla Renea Hamilton, entered into a verbal management deal with Ebony Son at the 2023 Essence Festival, agreeing to pay the industry-standard 20 percent of her gross revenue plus expenses.

The managers say they guided her through the rollout of her 2024 album Revenge, which featured the hit “Made For Me” and helped her earn a Grammy.

The Complaint alleges that Long and her affiliated companies—Super Giant Records LLC, Muni Long Inc., Muni World Inc., and White Rose Garden LLC—paid commissions for more than a year before abruptly halting payments in October 2024 and terminating the relationship in January 2025.

“Muni Long shamelessly reneged on her promises to pay Plaintiff the agreed-upon, customary percentage of revenue she earned, and only earned because Plaintiff assisted in obtaining those engagements. This stunning display of ungratefulness and lack of integrity compels Plaintiff’s pursuit of the claims in the Complaint to obtain that which rightfully belongs to Plaintiff,” the Complaint states.

Ebony Son claims it generated more than $5 million in total revenue for Long, including major performance dates at the Aretha Franklin Theater, SiriusXM Atlanta, and the So So Def Show, as well as publishing and songwriting deals with Shenseea and Tiwa Savage.

The company alleges more than $612,000 remains unpaid, including $458,600 in commissions and $153,698 in expenses.

The managers also accuse Long of using her network of business entities to “shield assets and hide income,” arguing the corporate structure should be ignored so all of her companies can be held jointly liable.

The lawsuit seeks full payment of commissions and expenses, a judicial declaration confirming the 20 percent verbal agreement, and the appointment of a special master to audit Long’s financial records.