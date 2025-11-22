Faith Evans  Headlines DSM Inc. Autism Banquet With Powerful Message Of Advocacy & Hope

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Faith Evans will take center stage in Delaware to honor autism advocates and share her personal story as a mother with a neurodivergent child.

Faith Evans will bring star power and heartfelt purpose to Wilmington as the headliner of the Delaware Sensory Museum’s annual awards banquet, spotlighting autism awareness and inclusion.

The Grammy-winning singer and founder of Ryder’s Room Inc. is the evening’s featured guest, joining families, educators and community leaders to support the museum’s mission of building sensory-friendly spaces for neurodivergent children.

The event, being held in Wilmington, Delaware, includes a fireside conversation with Evans, where she will reflect on her personal journey as the mother of a child with autism.

“Having Faith Evans join us for this year’s Heart of the Spectrum Awards is an incredible honor. Her story, her artistry, and her advocacy align beautifully with our mission to celebrate every mind and every family. This night will be unforgettable for our community,” said India Sage Williams, Founder & CEO, Delaware Sensory Museum Inc.

Her youngest son, Ryder Russaw, was diagnosed shortly before turning three. Early signs of speech delays led Evans to push for answers from doctors who initially told her, “every child develops differently.”

After securing a diagnosis, Evans accessed early intervention services through California’s regional centers.

“Those first years were filled with fear and uncertainty,” she has said in past interviews, often emphasizing how critical support networks were during that time.

Evans later founded Ryder’s Room Inc., a nonprofit focused on providing resources, education and advocacy for families navigating autism. The organization hosts events and symposia to build stronger support systems for children and their caregivers.

During the banquet, Evans will host a discussion titled “Faith, Purpose & Legacy,” about her advocacy work and how it’s shaped by her experiences as a parent.

The conversation will center on building a future where neurodivergent children are embraced and empowered. The Delaware Sensory Museum will also honor local and global changemakers who are working to make the world more inclusive for people with sensory processing needs.

The night will wrap with a celebration featuring a live DJ and community gathering dubbed a “party with a purpose.”

The event will support the museum’s goal of opening Delaware’s first sensory-focused facility. The planned space will offer immersive, therapeutic experiences tailored for children with sensory sensitivities.

The Delaware Sensory Museum Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to creating inclusive environments and programs for neurodivergent youth. Through education, advocacy and partnerships, the organization aims to expand access and understanding across the state.

Click here for tickets and visit The Delaware Sensory Museum website for more information.