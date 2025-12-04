Fat Joe Exposes Lawyer Tyrone Blackburn Over AI Infested Sloppy Filing With Devastating Statement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe’s legal battle escalated after LexisNexis denied Tyrone Blackburn ever used the AI tools he blamed for fake court citations.

Fat Joe’s legal clash with former business associate Terrance Dixon took a sharp turn after LexisNexis publicly dismantled defense attorney Tyrone Blackburn’s excuse that artificial intelligence tools had generated fake court citations in his filings.

In a December 3 court submission, Fat Joe’s attorney, Jordan Siev, presented a letter from LexisNexis’ North American Head of Legal, Julie Chapman, stating that Blackburn was “never an authorized user or subscriber” of the company’s Lexis+AI or Protégé platforms.

The letter called Blackburn’s claims “misleading and unsupported by evidence” and urged the court to ignore his attempt to shift responsibility for the bogus citations.

Blackburn had previously told the court he had “adopted upgraded legal research tools, including LexisNexis Protégé,” and claimed the platform “generated suggestions and citation fields that [he] mistakenly incorporated without fully verifying.”

But Chapman’s statement directly contradicted that.

“Although Mr. Blackburn’s firm was once a subscriber to other LexisNexis services, that did not include the Protégé service,” she wrote.

The lawsuit, filed by Fat Joe, accuses Dixon and Blackburn of defamation over allegations that the Bronx rapper was involved in financial exploitation and sex trafficking.

Fat Joe has called the claims a “smear campaign” and argued that Blackburn used unreliable AI-generated content to support baseless accusations.

This isn’t the first time Blackburn’s legal tactics have raised red flags.

Earlier this year, he represented Pastor Duane Youngblood in a defamation case brought by Bishop T.D. Jakes. In that case, Blackburn submitted legal briefs that included what the court later ruled were “fake, AI-generated cases.”

The judge sanctioned him $5,000 for “clear ethical violations” and concluded he had “knowingly submitted legal documents he neither prepared nor reviewed for accuracy.”

That earlier ruling, first reported by AllHipHop, cast a long shadow over Blackburn’s credibility and highlighted the growing concern around the misuse of AI in legal proceedings. Now that LexisNexis itself has rejected his claims, the scrutiny has only intensified.

Fat Joe’s legal team didn’t mince words in their filing. “This is not an isolated mistake,” it read. “It is a repeated tactic to mislead the court using non-existent legal authority.”

Whether Judge Jennifer Rochon of the Southern District of New York will impose sanctions remains to be seen.

But with LexisNexis confirming Blackburn’s statements were false, the damage to his professional standing may already be done.