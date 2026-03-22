Fat Joe Leads Thank You NYPD Concert at Madison Square Garden

Fat Joe is bringing the heat to Madison Square Garden on March 28 for a massive benefit concert celebrating New York’s finest, aka The NYPD.

The Bronx legend is headlining the “Thank You NYPD” event alongside rock icon John Fogerty, pop legend Cyndi Lauper, and comedians Chris Distefano and Sam Morril.

This exclusive show is only open to NYPD officers, civilian employees, and their families, making it a special night of gratitude for those who protect the city every single day.

MSG Entertainment is going all out for this one, providing the venue rent-free and covering every production and operating cost.

“There are times in our culture today when the dissenter’s voice is louder than that of the majority. Such is the case with law enforcement, and in particular, the NYPD. Cries of ‘defund the police’ and other negative statements do not reflect the true feelings of New Yorkers,” MSG boss Jim Dolan said. “If that is what our cops are hearing and no one steps up to say otherwise, that can be disheartening. This concert to say, ‘Thank You, NYPD’ is designed to let our police know that we New Yorkers need, respect and appreciate their effort and service.

Over 15,000 NYPD personnel and their loved ones are expected to fill The Garden for what’s shaping up to be an unforgettable evening of music and comedy.

The lineup’s got something for everyone, from Hip-Hop to classic rock to stand-up that’ll have the crowd laughing all night long.

The concert is part of a broader campaign launched by Knicks owner James Dolan to encourage all New Yorkers to show appreciation for law enforcement.

Fat Joe’s stepping up to use his platform and star power to send a message that the NYPD’s service matters and deserves recognition.

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